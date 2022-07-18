Conor McGregor calls Jake Paul “a worthless” after declaring an impending confrontation

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor doesn’t seem interested in a fight in a boxing bout with Youtuber Boxer Jake Paul.

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, has relentlessly targeted Conor McGregor since turning his attention. For a combat sports career more than two years ago. Paul confidently claimed that he would eventually face the former two-division UFC champion in a competitive setting, and when it did. He thinks he would come out victorious.

On Monday, Paul told “The MMA Hour” that he still wants the fight, mainly because it would make both men big money.

Paul remarked, “It has to happen at some point. He and I are both businessmen, therefore our combined net worth is between $75 million and $100 million.

McGregor (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC), who has not competed since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, has largely ignored Paul’s verbal attacks over the years, rarely rang the bell. in.

Conor on Jake Paul’s comment

After seeing Paul’s comments, he offered up more of the same, except this time he was tapping into Paul’s pulling power to arrange such a hefty payday (via Twitter):

Paul, who holds boxing victories over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator titleholder Ben Askren. He will return to the ring on August 6 when he faces Hasim Rahman Jr. at Madison Square Garden in New York. He stated that after facing “a true boxer,” such as a much-discussed match with Nate Diaz, he plans to return to MMA fighters.

