3 Years After Khabib Nurmagomedov Retired, Andrew Tate Reveals Ex-UFC Champion’s ‘Win’ Formula

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov stands as one of the most dominant and accomplished MMA fighters in history. Not only did the Dagestani athlete emerge victorious in every single one of his fights, but he also conceded only 2 rounds throughout his entire professional career. Moreover, he has also replicated his success in the business realm by launching the Eagle FC, Ftiroo, and more. Thus, he has become an exemplar for others to emulate. Recently, the former 4x world kickboxing champion and controversial influencer Andrew Tate tweeted his agreement with the success formula of the Dagestani fighter.

Similar to ‘The Eagle,’ Andrew Tate enjoyed considerable success in his fighting career, becoming a world kickboxing champion by the age of 23. The British-American personality boasts an impressive record of 76 wins, with only 9 losses in his kickboxing career. Furthermore, both Khabib and Andrew Tate have proven themselves as astute businessmen. Given their shared background in combat sports and success in the business world, it’s not surprising to see Tate aligning himself with Nurmagomedov.

Andrew Tate and Khabib Nurmagomedov agree on the ‘winning formula’

In spite of his social media exodus, the controversial internet personality remains quite active on Twitter and Rumble. Evidently, he retweeted a mashup video of him and ‘The Eagle‘ giving similar advice about achieving success.

In his Tweet, ‘Top G‘ stated how every human being lives in his own version of reality and how nobody cares about your excuses. He wrote:

“Every remarkable man has a deep understanding of reality. No one cares about your excuses. So why do you keep giving them your attention? NOBODY CARES. EVERYONE HAS A REASON THEY AREN’T THE BEST. WIN ANYWAY.“

These statements underscore the alignment of Tate and Nurmagomedov in their work ethic and pursuit of success. However, this isn’t the first time the Romanian has spoken about the Dagestani.

After Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor at UFC 229, the former kickboxing champion, revealed his thoughts on why Nurmagomedov was the better fighter on that night.

Tate backed Nurmagomedov against Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor had a very bitter rivalry which unfolded at the UFC 229 main event. Their fight is widely regarded as one of the darkest moments of the sport and the rivalry is still ongoing.

Over the years, many fans and experts have shared their opinions on the rivalry. A year ago a video resurfaced and was uploaded on the ‘Podcast Memories‘ channel, showing Andrew Tate also joining this bracket. He said:

“I knew Khabib was going to win. Khabib is a strict Muslim, I believe in the power of Allah. Train, Allah, train, Allah… There’s nothing else to his life.“

Despite their shared Islamic faith, backgrounds in combat sports, and business success, Andrew Tate and Khabib Nurmagomedov have yet to cross paths or collaborate. Nonetheless, it raises the question of whether their shared philosophies will eventually bring them together.