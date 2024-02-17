“He Won’t F*ck You Up”: Joe Rogan Suggests Sparring Alternative for Sneako After Getting Bloodied by Sean Strickland

The past few weeks have been extremely eventful for former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. ‘Tarzan’ was involved in a run-in with Machine Gun Kelly at a Super Bowl party. Following that, he was involved in a back and forth online with Jake Paul and Bryce Hall. And to top it all off, Strickland faced a significant backlash from the MMA community following a sparring session with streamer Sneako. Joe Rogan became the latest member of the community to bash Strickland for his actions on his podcast.

Rogan sat down with Chris Williamson to discuss a number of topics. While doing so, the UFC color commentator addressed the recent video of Strickland leaving Sneako bloodied following their sparring session.

Rogan shared his thoughts on the same saying:

“He beat up that kid who is a smaller than him streamer named Sneako which is not a good look. He beat the sh*t out of that guy. I just don’t know why he wanted to do that. It was so easy for him to beat that guy up, I don’t know what that kid thought. First of all, he is so silly for agreeing to do that with Sean Strickland. If you agree to do that with Israel Adesanya he won’t f**k you up. I guarantee you can spar with him.”

Rogan drew attention to Strickland’s sparring sessions with Alex Pereira as a comparison. The 56-year-old stated that ‘Tarzan’ sparred lightly with Pereira because he knew Pereira could knock him out. However, since he knew Sneako could not do the same, he took advantage of the 25-year-old. Rogan went on to express his distaste for the whole situation in general.

However, looking at the recent scheme of things, Strickland seems to be making a lot of enemies outside of the UFC.

Sean Strickland to participate in events outside the UFC?

Strickland has been making a lot of enemies, especially in the social media world. The likes of Bryce Hall and Jake Paul have both called him out to spar. ‘The Problem Child’ took things one step further and offered $1 million for a sparring session.

Strickland wanted to take Paul up on his offer and asked the UFC executives if he could fight Jake Paul. Unsurprisingly, his request was turned down by the UFC.

‘Tarzan’ still has a long way to go in the UFC and while he is in contract, he will not be allowed to fight outside the UFC. However, once he is done with the UFC, he can surely venture out into professional fights against influencers.