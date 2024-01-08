Islam Makhachev Injury: What Is Keeping UFC Champion Away From the Charles Oliveira Rematch?

UFC fans were expecting a potential rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. While reports suggested it might happen at UFC 300, Dana White has now revealed that Oliveira has to face Arman Tsarukyan first. White mentioned that Makhachev’s injury has led to the change of plans. Many fans are left wondering what might be the reason behind the delay of Makhachev vs Oliveira’s rematch. MMA universe is keen to know the details of the Dagestani’s injury.

So, the main reason behind the rematch postponement is Makhachev’s injury. Makhachev has reportedly injured his leg during his rematch against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. After Oliveira pulled out due to an eye injury, the Dagestani fighter defeated Volkanovski. However, the victory came with its toll, as Makhachev reportedly suffered the injury when he delivered a head kick to ‘Volk’. Even after six months of recovery time, Makhachev has chosen to stay away from fighting Oliveira.

Recently, UFC President Dana White reported that Oliveira was initially set to fight Makhachev for the championship. However, due to the current champion’s ongoing recovery from the injury, Oliveira is now slated to face Tsarukyan. Subsequently, the winner of this matchup will then face Makhachev upon his return.

Oliveira now has to prove himself against Tsarukyan to earn a title shot. Meanwhile, discussing the Oliveira vs Makhachev fight, the UFC veteran has suggested that they won’t be fighting soon, citing other reasons saying they are uninterested.

UFC Veteran claimed Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev are uninterested in the rematch

In a recent video that Chael Sonnen put up on his YouTube, he stated that Makhachev and Oliveira aren’t interested in a rematch. As per Sonnen, both fighters indirectly conveyed this to him. Not only that, but the UFC veteran hinted that someone powerful in the Middle East is behind Makhachev and Oliveira square off once more.

“So there is somebody very powerful that resides in the Middle East that believes Islam and Charles should fight. And they requested that fight. And now Charles got a message to me and he didn’t do it like calling or texting but he went on something that he knew I would see. He went on something called Twitter and he said ’”I don’t want to fight Islam Makhachev’.”



Similarly, in a talk with a Russian media outlet, Sonnen stated that Islam Makhachev has expressed his disinterest in fighting Oliveira. Meanwhile, considering White’s statement, it appears they were initially scheduled to fight. But an injury forced the match to be postponed. Whether fans believe Sonnen’s theory is up to them, but he had previously predicted that they wouldn’t be fighting soon.