9–0 Lightweight Prospect Amru Magomedov Receives Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Backing After Consecutive Wins

Team Khabib continues to produce top-tier talent in the lightweight division, with yet another rising star making waves. From Khabib Nurmagomedov himself to Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov, the lineage of dominant Dagestani fighters is stronger than ever. Now, a new name has entered the conversation, Amru Magomedov.

Magomedov, an undefeated prospect with a 9-0 record, made a huge statement at UAE Warriors 58 by taking on UFC veteran Alex “Leko” da Silva, a fighter with a record of 24-4. Despite facing an experienced opponent, Magomedov wasted no time, systematically breaking down da Silva with devastating leg kicks to the body and securing a first-round stoppage victory.

His performance did not go unnoticed. Khabib Nurmagomedov himself took to Instagram to acknowledge the young fighter, posting a story with the caption:

“amru_magomedov Remember that guy.”

Coming from one of the greatest lightweights in MMA history, this endorsement speaks volumes. Magomedov’s dominance has drawn comparisons to other members of Team Khabib, and many are already speculating about his future in the sport.

With multiple wins in a row and the backing of Khabib, Amru Magomedov is quickly becoming a fighter to watch. If his current trajectory continues, it won’t be long before he joins the ranks of Dagestani greats making their mark on the global MMA scene.

Amru Magomedov, the future of Dagestani domination

According to his coach Javier Mendez and teammate Usman Nurmagomedov, Magomedov has all the tools to become a champion. Currently competing under the UAE Warriors banner, Magomedov holds the promotion’s lightweight title and recently defended it against Alex da Silva.

At just 25 years old, he has trained under the watchful eyes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, who laid the foundation for Team Khabib’s success.

With Usman Nurmagomedov already holding the Bellator lightweight title and Islam Makhachev reigning as the UFC’s lightweight champion, Magomedov appears to be the next Dagestani fighter poised for greatness. During an interview for Shak MMA in January, Mendez confidently stated:

“Amru, the UAE Warriors champion. He will be the next champ, hands down.”

Usman Nurmagomedov echoed this sentiment while appearing on Anatomy of a Fighter, praising Magomedov’s skills and work ethic –

“This guy, brother. He’s so dangerous. This is one of my best sparring partners. He gives me a lot of hard rounds. He won even, sometimes he won rounds against me. Just remember his name.”

With the support of some of the most accomplished figures in MMA, Magomedov’s rise seems inevitable. If he continues his winning streak, it won’t be long before he transitions to a major promotion and cements his place among the lightweight elite.