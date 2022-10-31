Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Payout, Purses, and Salaries- How Much Did the Fighters Make?

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva engaged in a cracking contest, which saw the 25-year-old walk away with a stupendous victory over martial arts legend, Anderson Silva. Their contest was highly watched all across the globe due to the reputation held by each contestant.

The reported payouts for the match have been released. Anderson Silva was paid a staggering $500,000 in guaranteed money for his participation, while Jake Paul received an astonishing $1.5 Million in guaranteed money.

In addition, the ‘Problem Child’ will be on the receiving end of 65% of their PPV splits, with the 47-year-old obtaining 35% of the pay-per-view split.

For someone who has been vocal and forthright about fighter pay, Anderson Silva’s salary for his encounter with Silva speaks volumes concerning the longstanding issue. Apparently, the disparity in fighter pay still exists.

Jake Paul v/s Anderson Silva!

Jake Paul’s triumph over the legendary Anderson Silva could be a pivotal moment in the young social media influencer turned boxer’s career. With Paul vying for a position as a respected professional boxer, his victory at the expense of Anderson Silva will certainly enhance his credibility.

The contest lasted all eight rounds, with both competitors having their moments. However, Paul had the better moments during the fight as his overhand right found its target repeatedly throughout the fight.

The “Spider’s” battered face was an attestation to the boxing display that Paul had put on him. Silva’s lack of boxing experience was on display as well, not to mention the fact that his opponent was much younger.

The ‘Problem Child’ landed the highlight of the night, when he knocked the ‘Spider’ down onto the mat in the final round of their contest.

Although he walked away with a victory, the fact of the matter remains that until and unless he competes against an authentic boxer, he will not be regarded as a legitimate boxer, but will be scrutinized like one.

What’s next for Jake Paul?

The Boxing newcomer has now stockpiled victories over former martial artists turned boxers. Paul has proclaimed and reiterated on numerous instances that a fight between him and boxing great Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez will come to fruition down the line.

In order for that to take place, the 25-year-old will have to soon accumulate victories over genuine boxers. Yet, in typical Jake Paul fashion, the influencer has turned to UFC veteran, Nate Diaz for a scrap.

The two men’s teams clashed at the event on Saturday night, and while the bout would make for a fascinating fight, it would have no repercussions for his boxing career.

The contest between himself and Hasim Rahman Jr should ideally be next, with the pair having history. It’ll be indicative of just where Jake Paul ranks amongst his boxing compatriots currently in terms of his expertise, skillset, and technique.

