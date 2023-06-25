Sergio Ramos Hugs UFC Star Ilia Topuria Backstage After His Huge Win at Fight Night Jacksonville

MMA has grown in popularity tremendously over the years. With the top MMA organization UFC, the sport is sweeping over the world and competing with big leagues such as the NFL and NBA. The UFC has attracted numerous renowned NBA, NHL, and WWE players. Even football players are starting to recognize UFC fighters. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the Swedish football icon, was recently seen practicing with welterweight fighter Khamzat Chimaev.

Advertisement

Similarly, Sergio Ramos, the Spanish football great, visited UFC Fight Night yesterday to support fellow countryman Ilia Topuria. Topuria stood up to the hype and produced an outstanding performance tonight, firmly establishing himself among the top fighters of the division.

Sergio Ramos meets Ilia Topuria backstage

Ilia Topuria ranked at number 9 in the featherweight division, was slated against Josh Emmett, the number 5 ranked fighter at UFC Fight Night Jacksonville. Both fighters went for a full five rounds.

Advertisement

Topuria, on the other hand, looked to have the upper hand on the American featherweight fighter. He demonstrated incredible boxing and grappling skills, finally winning by unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecard.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1672730336919433217?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Topuria’s performance versus Emmett was so good that one of the judges awarded him a rare score (50-42). Following his victory, the UFC’s official Twitter page released a video of Topuria’s backstage encounter with Sergio Ramos. The video was captioned:

“It’s all love backstage with @SergioRamos and @TopuriaIlia after his huge victory #UFCJacksonville.”

Advertisement

In the video, Ramos can be seen hugging the UFC featherweight star. Ramos also had a few words to say to Topuria. Later, both posed with their teams for the camera.

Can Topuria become the next big thing in the UFC?

The Spanish fighter currently looks like an unstoppable train in the featherweight division. He holds a perfect professional fighting record of 14-0, with six wins in the UFC, under his name.

Only two of his six UFC wins have come via a decision rest are all finishes. Topuria shows no mercy on his opponents and is good at both standup contests and on the ground. Given his abilities, he is surely a complete fighter.

Talking about marketability, Topuria, despite not being among the top five featherweights, has around a million followers on Instagram. Out of fighting, fans love his flashy style and charismatic persona, which makes him a sellable prospect.

Considering all this, it is safe to say that Topuria can surely be the next big thing in the UFC. Additionally, his recent win over Emmett will propel him on the roster. Thus, bringing him close to a title fight.

Do you guys think Topuria can become the next UFC champion? What is your reaction to Ramos and Topuria’s meeting?