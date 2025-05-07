“Acts Like Spoiled Diva”: Islam Makhachev’s Quest for Second UFC Belt Hits Backlash from Fans

Islam Makhachev has sent fans into raptures on social media this evening, appearing to hint he is only willing to fight for the welterweight crown in his UFC return later this year.

Makhachev, the current undisputed lightweight kingpin, has been heavily linked with a summer return to action, to no avail so far. Furthermore, the Russian has been tied to one notable fight in particular, a title super fight with former featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria.

But he remains coy on his immediate fighting future amid speculation over a move for a title in a second weight class. Warned away from taking a fight with close friend and training partner, Belal Muhammad, in recent weeks, it seems Makhachev is less than hesitant to fight the Illinois native.

In an Instagram story, Makhachev posted a picture of himself, tagging UFC boss Dana White with the caption, “He goes for the second one.” But on Reddit this evening, a host of fans are less than happy at the assumption that Makhachev is hinting at a welterweight run.

One would pen, “I genuinely don’t care. Almost every champ acts like a spoiled diva“, referring to UFC champions like Jon Jones holding the division hostage for personal glory.

Another fan mocked the state of the UFC, pointing the finger in the direction of the inactive Jones and said, “At this point I honestly think Jon has some kind of blackmail he’s holding over Dana”.

“UFC feels so stagnant right now, just little mouldy bread crumbs of social media posts teasing this and that but nothing actually gets announced,” A Reddit user posted, referring to no official announcements yet for the International Fight Week in June.

“And the most egregious of them all is 6 months on (Jon) Jones has not even so much as verbally agreed to his next fight. Or been forced to vacate,” commented another, once again bringing the conversation back to the heavyweight champion.