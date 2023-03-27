Andrew Tate Major Announcement: ‘Cobra’ Claims to Write a Book From Inside the Romanian Prison

Andrew Tate, the former British former professional kickboxer and mixed martial artist, has recently made a major announcement on Twitter. The social media influencer, who is currently incarcerated in a Romanian prison, stated that he has requested a typewriter in jail in order to write a book. Tate has been in custody in Romania since late 2022 on charges related to human trafficking and money laundering. The fighter has maintained his innocence and has been vocal about his belief that the charges against him are politically motivated.

Despite his current situation, Tate has continued to be active on social media, where he has a large following of fans and supporters. He regularly interacts with his fans. Recently, he made the ‘Book’ announcement.

Andrew Tate claims to write a book inside the jail

Tate, who is also known by his nickname ‘Cobra,’ has yet to reveal what the book will be about. But the news has generated a lot of interest and speculation among his fans and followers.

In his recent tweet, on his official Twitter account, Tate wrote, “I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.”

I am not allowed computers But I have requested a typewriter. It is time to write my book.https://t.co/Qb8CS97Z9N pic.twitter.com/I9qmBIW93t — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) March 26, 2023

This announcement has been met with a mix of curiosity and enthusiasm from his followers, who are eager to learn more about what the book will be about. Some have speculated that the book may be a memoir detailing Tate’s experiences in the fighting world and his journey to becoming a professional fighter.

Others have suggested that the book may be a political or social commentary, given Tate’s outspoken views on various issues. Whatever the subject matter, it is clear that Tate’s fans and supporters, who have expressed their support and encouragement for the influencer’s creative endeavors, will eagerly await the book.

It remains to be seen whether Tate will be granted a typewriter in prison, and how he will manage to write and publish a book from behind bars. However, the former fighter’s determination and resilience in the face of adversity have been a hallmark of his journey, and it seems likely that he will find a way to bring his literary ambitions to fruition.

US Embassy takes interest in Andrew Tate’s case

Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate had been detained for more than two months. Prosecutors have not yet charged them with the crimes, though. However, the Romanian court has repeatedly rejected their requests for bail.

As a result, it has become challenging for Tate’s legal team to win the case. Tina Glandian, an experienced solicitor on Tate’s legal team, recently assured that the US Embassy is now involved in the case.

Consequently, it can turn out to be favorable for the Tate brothers, since the embassy’s earlier intervention has aided liberate other incarcerated nationals in foreign nations.

