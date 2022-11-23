“If You Are Talking About Fighting IQ and Big Heart”: Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Alexander Volkanovski Is ‘Better’ and ‘Tougher’ Than Charles Oliveira

Khabib Nurmagomedov, albeit the mentor of his protege Islam Makhachev along with the rest of his Dagestani family, has provided a neutral assessment of the clash between Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion, Alex Volkanovski.

UFC last month officially announced a beguiling yet intrinsic clash between the ‘pound for pound’ king, Alexander Volkanovski, and the newly crowned UFC Lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev in Perth, Australia. The fight will occur at UFC 284 in February of 2023.

Khabib predicts Makhachev puts away Volkanovski in Perth 🦅#UFC284 | Full story: https://t.co/SyqXHL6dqt pic.twitter.com/WnuvoaDGJ9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) November 22, 2022

The coach of Islam Makhachev and former UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently provided his insights into the prospective battle between two of the very best martial artists on planet earth.

Nurmagomedov stated-

“If you talk about fighting IQ and big heart, I think Volkanovski better than (Oliveira). I think Volkanovski is gonna be a tougher opponent for Islam than Charles Oliveira. But anyways who cares? We’re gonna finish this guy.”

Although it makes for a bold statement, it’s very difficult to challenge the outcome having witnessed Islam Makhachev in action, firsthand.

Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev’s previous contests!

Islam Makhachev recently put on a staggering display to overcome former UFC lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira, to capture the UFC Lightweight champion.

The 31-year-old out struck Oliveira on the feet before dominating him on the ground. In the midst of the second round, Makhachev caught Oliveira as he was coming in for a strike sending him to the ground. The Russian wasted no time, following Oliveira to the ground.

Within seconds, Makhachev trapped an arm triangle on the Brazilian forcing the tap. A stupendous performance by the UFC Lightweight champion.

Alexander Volkanovski on the other hand, solidified himself as the ‘pound for pound’ number one, with a defiant performance earlier this year.

He dismantled former UFC Featherweight champion, Max Holloway in glorious fashion. Although the initial two contests were close and debatable, ‘Volk’ put an end to the trilogy, with a whitewash against the Hawaiin. An all-time great martial artist.

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski!

With the fight between Volkanovski and Makhachev confirmed, an intriguing question is brought up, which is how do you see the clash playing out?

Makhachev’s forte lies within the wrestling domain, while Volkanovski is a stellar striker. However, both present threats outside their spectrums as well, with Makhachev’s striking often going under the radar, and vice versa in relation to Volkanovski’s wrestling.

Both martial artists, nonetheless, possess an immaculate fight IQ, enabling them to remain constant threats throughout the 25-minute period.

A riveting fight awaits us!

