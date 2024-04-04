Adidas Presents Ex-UFC Star Francis Ngannou ‘An Interesting Collab’ After Spotting Him Playing Football in Old Shoes

It’s not uncommon for big brands to collaborate with athletes and fighters to promote their products. Nike, Puma, and other major players have consistently shown their love for major stars by supporting them in every way imaginable. Likewise, Adidas recently extended their support to Francis Ngannou by providing him with their top-tier football boots after noticing the MMA artist wearing an older pair in a recent football game.

In a recent Instagram post, Ngannou shared a photo from his time in Cameroon, Africa, where he was football for the Sable F.C de Batie team. Interestingly, in the pictures, he wore Adidas shoes, but they were an older model. That is when Adidas swooped in and offered to provide him with the latest Predator playing studs.

Fans who have been following sports for a long time know that Ngannou’s moniker is also “The Predator,” so the new Predator playing studs from Adidas would not only complement him but also the brand.

Talking about the team Ngannou plays for, it’s Sable FC from Batié, Cameroon. They’re named after the sand in the region’s mountains and were established in 1995. While the team has performed quite well since then, it looks like Ngannou will have a solid pair of Adidad Predators to rock with the next time he plays soccer. For now, all eyes are on his next matchup.

Who will Francis Ngannou face next?

There is no doubt that after leaving UFC, Ngannou got a great deal with PFL which allowed him to box, get sponsors, and garner more fans. However, his followers are now curious about whom he might be facing next. Talking about his opponent, it was claimed that ‘The Predator’ will be facing the winner of Ryan Bader vs Renan Ferreira.

Thus, as Ferreira has emerged victorious in his recent match, reports suggest that he’ll be Ngannou’s next opponent.



With such a heavy matchup on the line, Ngannou will finally step inside the cage after 2022. Moreover, even though the date of his fight is still unknown, it could potentially take place in the second half of the year.