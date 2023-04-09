Adin Ross, Close Friend of Andrew Tate Predicts Israel Adesanya Will Reign Supreme at UFC 287

UFC events have always been a hub for stars to come and enjoy the show. The likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Sylvester Stallone have graced the occasion in the past. The most recent star guest was none other than Adin Ross, the popular internet personality. Ross was present at the UFC 287 event and even gave his winner prediction for the main event. Not surprisingly, he was rooting for the fan-favorite Israel Adesanya to come out victorious.

Adin Ross, the energetic yet laid-back Twitch streamer, gained popularity amongst fans in a short period. He has collaborated with other internet celebrities, including Speed and Andrew Tate. Ross’s popularity on Twitch and YouTube is the result of his engaging content and his ability to collaborate with other popular figures.

Andrew Tate, the former kickboxing champion, is no stranger to controversy. However, his magnetic personality has drawn fans toward him. After Tate’s first appearance on Ross’s stream, it didn’t take long for the duo to become friends. Since then, they have been seen on screen several times, discussing various topics. Ross even went to meet Tate in person, cementing their friendship beyond the internet world.

Adin Ross backs Israel Adesanya to reclaim his belt

Adin Ross, the internet sensation, was all geared up for the UFC event. What’s more, the UFC media team seized the opportunity to get his winner prediction for the highly anticipated main event between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The fight is one of the most exciting of the calendar year, with ‘The Last Stylebender’ looking to plot revenge and reclaim his belt against ‘Poatan’.

He said, “It’s amazing, great experience. Shout out to the UFC! I got Adesanya tonight. Take it home”

Ross is backing the Kiwi fighter to come out victorious this time around despite his previous losses against Poatan. Moreover, Ross’ prediction has resonated with many fans who are hoping to see Adesanya get his belt back. With two champions facing off against each other, the event is already highly anticipated, and Ross’ prediction adds to the excitement of the fight.

Adin Ross to sponsor a YouTuber boxing event

Adin Ross, known for his love of combat sports, is reportedly looking to sponsor a boxing match between the rapper and YouTuber Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr and fellow streamer Bruce “BruceDropEmOff”. The duo’s ongoing beef caught fire a couple of weeks ago, and Ross is looking to capitalize on the situation.

Adin Ross wants to set up an official boxing match with BruceDropEmOff and DDG to settle their beef He has pledged to give the winner $200,000 as a prize. 😳‼️ pic.twitter.com/PTVZifDZQP — Adin Updates (@AdinUpdatess) April 5, 2023

Ross has pledged to sponsor up to $200,000 for the match, with the winner receiving $100,000 and the remaining amount to be donated to a charity of their choice. With Ross’s financial backing, the fans might get the opportunity to see the rivalry reach a conclusion.