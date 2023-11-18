After Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury Reveals His Fight Purse

Tyson Fury emerged victorious in the biggest crossover fight of the year against the former UFC star Francis Ngannou. This mega event took place on October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

The event witnessed a toe-to-toe fight between the two fighters for which ‘The Predator’ received a lot of praise for his boxing debut. Not just this but he also bagged the biggest payday of his career and recently revealed his fight purse.

On the other hand, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been quite busy recently promoting his next fight against Oleksandr Usyk. But amid this, he has now revealed the exact fight purse from Ngannou’s fight which wasn’t revealed before.

Advertisement

After the recent press conference for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury clash, Fury revealed his earnings from Ngannou’s bout. The video was uploaded on Youtube channel, TNT Sports Boxing. According to a tweet by ‘HappyPunch’, Fury claimed to have earned a staggering amount of 50 million pounds from Ngannou vs. Fury bout. Fury said,

“I have been paid nearly 50 million. Are you stupid or what? I have been out thinking about buying super yatches, jumbo jets, mansions, all sorts of stuff. I can’t believe it!” (1:27:42 to 1:27:56)

Not just this but Fury also expressed what he would do with this huge amount and that he has been planning where and how to spend it.

However, this wasn’t well received by the Cameroonian-French fighter. He took a jibe at Fury for taking on Usyk and not a rematch against him.

Advertisement

Francis Ngannou took a jibe at Tyson Fury and his purse remarks

Ngannou has been receiving a lot of praise after his crossover bout against Fury. He gave a tough fight to Fury and even landed him flat on the canvas with a left hook in the third round.

However, on listening to Fury’s statements about the fight purse Ngannou took to platform X. Ngannou fired shots at Fury for not going for a rematch. He said,

“Fury hasn’t thought about our fight since October because you don’t dwell on losses 🤷🏿‍♂️”

The Cameroonian-French fighter also expressed his disappointment with the fight result against ‘The Gypsy King’.

As of now, there are no updates about Fury vs. Ngannou rematch but that isn’t it for the British boxer as he set for his next career moves.

It would be interesting to see what may come from Fury’s end at his scheduled fight against the Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.