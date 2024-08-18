Adin Ross Promises Sean O’Malley a Pink Tesla Cybertruck for Beating Merab Dvalishvili—After $100K GTA-Inspired Car Gift

Adin Ross is good friends with the likes of Sean O’Malley and in the past, had gifted him a pink lowrider that lifts up on all 4 wheels. O’Malley had revealed about always wanting a car like that and the streamer had helped him realize that dream. Well, it turns out, the 23-year-old has an even bigger surprise for ‘Suga’ if he can beat Merab Dvalisvhili at UFC Noche.

The Tesla cyber truck, courtesy of Elon Musk is one of the most talked about vehicles in the USA. Ross had gifted a customized one to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump a few weeks ago

And now, on a recent live stream on Kick, Ross called up ‘Suga’ to talk about his upcoming fight and promised him a pink truck if he successfully defended his title against the Georgian.

“Imma just say it right now, I’m going to get you a pink cyber truck if you win this fight. You secure my money, pink cyber truck Sean.”

Adin Ross just promised Sean O’Malley a pink Tesla Cybertruck if he beats Merab pic.twitter.com/LEKkMf2xQH — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 17, 2024

Now, of course, Ross is no fool and or a philanthropist for that matter. The last time the streamer bought a car for O’Malley was because he had won big after placing a bet on the bantamweight champion. \

Unfortunately, those bets are not going to work if he placed it on himself. Yes, from being friends with fighters to betting on them, Ross seems to be enjoying the sport a lot.

However, unfortunately for the 23-year-old, stepping into the octagon agaibst fellow streamer, IShowSpeed has been rather disasterous.

IShowSpeed brought the Smacketh Down on Ross

Ross and IShowSpeed were present at the Fanatics Fest alongside Dana White, as the two were streaming the event live, at some point they decided to have some fun and step into the octagon.

The UFC president played the part of the referee as he was the one who was watching over them as they fought.

As you can imagine, the fight didn’t last long. Speed, who has been jumping over Lamborghinis in his spare time, showed his tenacity and beat the living daylights out of Ross in a matter of minutes.

iShowSpeed just beat the LIFE out of Adin Ross ‼️ pic.twitter.com/dmSGc8ZqCm — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) August 16, 2024

White, of course looked very amused as he laughed at the sight of them fighting.