Sean O’Malley Might Get a Car From Adin Ross After His Win at UFC 299

According to Adin David Ross’ promise, he will be getting Sean O’Malley a nice car after the latter’s win in UFC 299. Adin Ross is one of the wealthiest streamers worldwide and is known for giving costly gifts, to people who support him and his work. Fans have seen a glimpse of his generous side multiple times as he gave exclusive watches and cars to his security, assistant, cameraman, and colleagues like the founders of Kick.com, and Kai Carlo Cenat III.

Advertisement

However, this time it was a different situation. The Kick streamer, during a recent collaborative stream, promised Sean O’Malley a nice car if he were to win in UFC 299. Sean is a professional mixed martial artist and the current UFC Bantamweight champion known for his fighting skills. At the time of the promise, he was to compete against Marlon Vera under the main card of UFC 299.

The 23-year-old pointed out how Sean was prepared for the fight and claimed he was confident in his winning the main event. The star streamer stated he already knew who the champ would be further added, “I know what’s about to happen… you are the champ bro so I already know you gonna go crazy. I am just gonna buy you the nicest car of all time.” It was to everyone’s surprise that this time he promised to allow his fans to choose the car, adding “Whatever they say, buying you right!”

Advertisement

Fans remind Adin Ross about his promise

Now that the main card event in UFC 299 is over and Sean has been declared the winner, it is finally time for Adin Ross to buy the MMA artist a car. Besides, even if Adin forgot the promise, his fans wasted no time to remind him about it. Ever since the victory, Adin’s fans have been posting about the promise on social media asking the 23-year-old to keep his side of the bargain.

Remembering that he had promised to allow his fans to choose the car, people also let him know of their choices. While a commenter insisted that the Kick streamer was a generous person, a few people claimed Adin might just avoid the promise by stating it to be a prank. Several people from the community wanted Adin to buy Sean a Buggati while others suggested a Lamborghini or a Koenigsegg Jesko. Remembering the fighter’s favorite color, they also wanted the 23-year-old to make sure the car was pink or rainbow-colored.