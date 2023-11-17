Despite Loss, Francis Ngannou Blasts Tyson Fury Over ‘$50,000,000 Stupid’ Remarks

Francis Ngannou has taken the combat community by storm with his skills inside the ring against Tyson Fury. Even though the former UFC fighter didn’t bag a win but he did take home a whopping fight purse.

On the other hand, ‘The Gypsy King’ too shot a big amount through this fight. During a recent Fury vs. Usyk press conference, Fury revealed his fight purse against Ngannou and what he did with the amount. He mentioned that he earned a staggering $50 million and since then he has been planning where and how to spend it.

‘The Predator’ on noticing Fury’s statements responded with a wit via platform X. He took a jibe at Fury for fighting Oleksander Usyk instead of taking a rematch against him. While taking shot at Fury, Ngannou also showed his disagreement with their fight result. He said,

“Fury hasn’t thought about our fight since October because you don’t dwell on losses 🤷🏿‍♂️”

Even though the 37-year-old fighter lost the crossover bout, his shear display of power impressed fans worldwide. Ngannou’s decision to go for a crossover bout proved to be good for him. He is in a much better position than he was in UFC. The former UFC heavyweight is likely to have big offers and opportunities coming his way.

Not just this but because of his incredible performance he was recently honoured by the World Boxing Committee.

Francis Ngannou bags a WBC rankings

The 37-year-old fighter’s skills and commitment have been a testimony of how far he has come. His fight against Tyson Fury was so commendable that the World Boxing Committee recently honoured him with a top #10 spot in the prestigious heavyweight boxers list. WBC released a statement that read,

“Francis Ngannou did an outstanding job against the WBC Heavyweight Champion and the WBC Board of Governors has agreed to rank him as No. 10 in the Heavyweight division.”

Ngannou was praised by the WBC for his performance against Fury. Not just this but people around the world were impressed by Ngannou when he knocked out Fury in the third round. However, the fight ended up with a controversial split decision victory for Fury and this didn’t please many combat enthusiasts and A-listers.

While Ngannou is likely to get big opportunities in future, on the other hand, Fury is preparing for his next big-money fight against Oleksandr Usyk. It will be interesting to see what comes next and who humbles this time inside the ring on February 17, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.