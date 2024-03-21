“My Bit**”: Tony Ferguson Pokes Fun at Khabib Nurmagomedov, Reflects on Missed Opportunity for ‘29-1’ Record

Tony Ferguson still believes he would be the one to give Khabib Nurmagomedov his first loss. The American has always stated that Nurmagomedov ducked him because he was scared he would lose. UFC India recently posted an edited photo of ‘The Eagle’ and ‘El Cucuy’ in the elevator together in their fighting stances. Ferguson responded to the post, calling out the former champion and hinting at breaking his unbeaten record.

Advertisement

The UFC scheduled the Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov fight 5 times. However, the fight never took place as either of the fighters kept pulling out.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it seems that ‘El Cucuy’ is still bitter that he never got to take on Nurmagomedov and he spoke his mind on the post by UFC India saying,

“There’s My B*tch Run Fathead Run- Champ -CSO- # 29-1”

Tony Ferguson called Khabib Nurmagomedov his b*tch and put his infamous CSO abbreviation on the post. For the uninitiated, Ferguson uses this abbreviation CSO often, which stands for ‘Champ S*it Only’. Meanwhile, Ferguson seems to have good news for his fans as he finally came out of his internet hiatus and posted a ‘recovery’ video on X. The UFC fighter does not seem to be slowing down.

Tony Ferguson gives his fans an update on his “current situation”

Tony Ferguson is on a 7-fight losing streak. Ferguson went from being the fighter with the highest win streak in UFC(12), to not winning a fight in almost 4 years. Despite the string of losses, ‘El Cucuy’ does not seem to be slowing down. The 40-year-old seems determined to keep fighting and get another win to his name.

Advertisement

In a recent X post, he showed fans footage of him training and doing some ‘recovery’ work as he keeps himself fit.

““Current⚡️Situation” Can’t Resist The Potential To Conduct A Better Phase- Champ -CSO- # HertzSoGood # Recovery Is Not Easy, Just Make It Look That Way”

Tony Ferguson lost his last fight to Paddy Pimblett via unanimous decision at UFC 296. Despite the loss, he is not looking to hang up his gloves anytime soon.

Thus, it will be interesting to see if ‘El Cucuy’ returns to the octagon in 2024 with International Fight Week coming up. The former title contender is eagerly looking to get a win in the octagon for his fans, and more importantly, for himself.