“Trying to Hurt Us”: Fans Couldn’t Suppress Their Emotions to Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson Tease in UFC 300 Trailer

The number of cancellations that the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight went through is truly unbelievable. A large chunk of the UFC world calls this one a cursed fight. Yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from lamenting about it time and again. Recently, a YouTube channel named ‘Fight Night Fanatics MMA’ put out a video showcasing an array of such fantasy matchups, which also contained an edited snap showcasing a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson fight about to begin. Fans found it hard to control their emotions when ‘Championship Rounds’ shared the same snap through an ‘X’ update.

Most fans might already know that the cursed fight went through five cancellations. No other UFC fight has been through so much turmoil, only to fall flat in the end. Hence, the unquenched thirst of witnessing the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was the reason behind a lot of fans getting stuck on the ‘Championship Rounds’ update.

Khabib vs. Tony has been the topic of countless online clashes between the fans of the two fighters. However, the comments section of the ‘Championship Rounds’ ‘X’ update showcased that the issue was quite emotional for many.

One such comment simply read, “They just trying to hurt us”

Interestingly, a Khabib vs Tony post is incomplete without some harmless banter, and one X user went on to state how the ‘The Eager’ was scared to face Tony during his prime years.

The fight may have been canceled five times in the past due to different reasons. But a large chunk of fans might accuse ‘The Eagle’ as the reason behind the scrapping of this fight forever.

Tony Ferguson may still accept the fight if Khabib Nurmagomedov decides to return

‘The Eagle’s’ retirement in 2020 blew out the flame of hope that fans had about witnessing this fight. However, his counterpart, Ferguson is still a member of the UFC roster. The UFC head honcho, Dana White, has also made multiple attempts to get Khabib back into the UFC, even though the Dagestani has sent him back empty-handed every time.

There were several rumors related to Khabib’s UFC return for the coveted UFC 300. However, his coach ultimately debunked all such rumors. It won’t be wrong to predict that nobody would be happier than Ferguson if Khabib decides to forge a comeback currently. It will rejuvenate hope of getting to fight ‘The Eagle’ since he is still on the UFC’s roster as a lightweight contender. Moreover, the fans may also get their biggest UFC treat to date.