‘Young Man’s Sport’: Rising UFC Star Prospect Urges Henry Cejudo to Step Away From MMA

Urged continually this week to hang up his gloves, Henry Cejudo has been warned MMA is a “young man’s sport” that he’s not compatible with anymore. Cejudo, who headlined UFC Seattle last weekend, suffered his third loss consecutively since his return.
Once holding two titles during his octagon tenure, Cejudo has fallen well short of expectations since returning from his first bout of retirement.
Triple C had called it a day back in 2020 during COVID-19, only to make a return a few years later. But his performance has been rather lackluster since the comeback. He has looked out of depth against fighters like Aljamain Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, and now Yong Sadong.
Even though technically, he had to pull out of the Sadong fight after being poked in the eye, the consensus remained that he Yadong just looked far too dominant against the former world champ. Still, Cejudo is pushing for a rematch, something UFC Vegas 103 headliner Asu Almabayev warns him against
“If you think about it, (Henry) Cejudo is not the same fighter that he used to be,” Almabayev told MMA Fighting. “If you say to yourself that I’m going to retire, if you say to the world that I’m going to retire, then you should probably stay retired. This is a young man’s sport.“
“This is something where if your body and your mind tell you that it’s time to go, then it’s probably time to go,” Almabayev concluded.
Almabayev’s remarks come just days after Cejudo’s arch-rival Demetrious Johnson, also called for the Olympian to let the fight game go.