Fan Favorite Nina Marie Daniele Credits $71,487,000 Success of Misfit Event to Dillon Danis Despite Defeat

The BJJ star Dillon Danis spared no effort to promote his boxing debut clash against Logan Paul. The hype around the event resulted in a remarkable total of around 1.3 million pay-per-view sales. Since the pay-per-view was priced at $54.99, it loosely translated to revenue of around $71.48 million for the Misfit-Prime event. Despite El Jefe’s less-than-stellar performance inside the ring, a significant portion of the event’s success was credited to his promotional strategy, which was also deemed immoral by many. Now, fan-favorite social media star Nina Marie Daniele has joined the bracket by sharing her support for Dillon Danis on Instagram.

Danis fell short against the WWE star last weekend in the co-main event of Misfit boxing, losing via disqualification. However, before the fight, the BJJ star made sure that the fighting community was invested in his fight. A sentiment shared by model and MMA journalist Daniele.

Nina Marie Daniele credits Misfit boxing event success to Dillon Danis

Nina Marie Daniele has burst onto the MMA scene with her energetic and humorous interviews. Thus, her content has amassed millions of views on various platforms, such as TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. She has as a result become a fan-favorite.

An Instagram account going by the name of Full Violence regularly shares content about combat sports. Recently, they posted information about the PPV sales of the misfit event, giving credits to Happy Punch.

The social media star, Nina, took notice of the post and shared her opinion on the same. She wrote:

“At least 1 million watched because of Dillon!“

What Nina was hinting towards was the social media antics of the BJJ star, which resulted in him facing a $400,000 costing lawsuit.

Danis’ promotional strategy against Paul

The Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight was announced a couple of months ago. While promoting the fight, Danis targeted the elder Paul brother’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

Danis shared intimate pictures of Agdal across his social media handles. Moreover, he even roped in celebrities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Andrew Tate, LeBron James, Adam Sandler, and more.

Danis did this in an attempt to promote the fight and even perhaps agitate his opponent, Logan Paul, and even some fans. Although many thought that the promotional tactics were crossing a line, they did have a significant impact on the hype surrounding the fight.

Thus, it is safe to say that despite his underwhelming performance on the fight night, Dillon Danis more than played his role in the promotion of the fight. However, it remains unclear whether he will secure another boxing fight following his boxing debut loss and in-ring antics.