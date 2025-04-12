UFC 314 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes Revealed

With fight night just around the corner, the hype is reaching full throttle. Fans are picking sides, setting alarms for the main card, and getting ready for another night of knockouts, takedowns, and Octagon drama.

But beyond the action, there’s always that one question on everyone’s mind—who’s really cashing in?

So, let’s break down the estimated purses and payouts for the major players of UFC 314, including that of its two headliners.

Volkanovski vs Lopes Purse

For UFC 314, the numbers are looking pretty solid, especially at the top of the card. According to reports, Volk is expected to walk away with at least $1 million for his main event clash. No surprise there, considering his last eight UFC fights have all landed him seven-figure paydays. If he ends up with the win? That number could jump closer to $2 million.

On the other side, Lopes is set to cash in with the biggest payday of his career so far—estimated at around $500,000, win or lose. And keep in mind, these figures are just base fight purses.

Once pay-per-view points, sponsorships, and those sweet UFC bonuses are factored in, the final paychecks could be even juicier.

In fact, the word on the street is that the total payout for UFC 314 could top $8 million, with names like Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett also getting a nice slice of the pie.

Chandler vs Paddy Purse

Based on past payouts, Chandler —who’s already earned over $3.6 million in UFC fight purses—is likely looking at a guaranteed base purse of around $500,000. With bonuses and PPV points added in, his total could easily climb north of $1 million if the fight delivers.

Considering the meathead do-or-die trying attitude he exhibited throughout his career, there is a very good chance that Chandler walks away with an additional $50,000 bonus as well.

Despite a 2-4 record, he has won five post-fight bonuses in the UFC, totalling a whopping $250,000.

A bonus at UFC 314 would round it up to an even $300,000, which will surely help out little Dru’s (son) college fund.

As for Paddy “The Baddy,” his earnings have been climbing fast. From making just $12k to show in his UFC debut to pulling in $606,000 in his last fight against King Green, he’s clearly leveled up.

For UFC 314, Pimblett could be banking somewhere in the range of $400,000 to $600,000, depending on bonuses and fan interest—which he’s never short on.

Similar to his opponent, Pimblett has a habit of stacking up post-fight bonuses as well. While he is a bit behind Chandler, he has won an impressive $200,000 so far in post-fight bonuses.

While these are the main players at UFC 314, there are a few other fighters who will also have some very interesting purses for participating in the Miami PPV.

Bryce Mitchell and ‘Pitbull’ Purse

According to Sporty Salaries, light heavyweights Dominick Reyes and Nikita Krylov are set to take home $250K and $300K, respectively. Not bad at all for non-title fights in the UFC.

Now here’s where things get interesting—Patrício “Pitbull” Freire, a legit Bellator legend making his UFC debut, is supposedly earning just $75K. That figure feels low, especially considering his status and spot on the card.

His opponent, Yair Rodríguez, is expected to rake in a solid $250K.

Then there’s the featherweight grudge match between Jean Silva and Bryce Mitchell. Reports claim Silva’s getting $38K while the controversial Mitchell is pocketing $110K for his efforts.