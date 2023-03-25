Taliban Likens Andrew Tate to ‘Freedom Loving Warrior’ Julian Assange After ‘Member of the Matrix’ Boris Johnson Denies Recognizing Him

Andrew Tate, the former professional kickboxer, has become one of the most famous internet personalities in recent years. Majorly known for his harsh statements about men and women, Tate was removed from all social media platforms. However, his impact was done on the masses. Despite not being on TikTok, his videos garner over a billion views. Last year, Tate was back on Twitter, after Elon Musk bought the platform. Since then, Tate has gained over 5 million followers on his Twitter account.

Now even after his arrest over alleged money laundering and human trafficking, Tate’s following is growing. Many of his followers are even rotting for the 36-year-old on social media. Taliban, an Islamic fundamentalist group from Afghanistan, fits under this bracket.

What did the Taliban say about Andrew Tate and Julian Assange

The Taliban, in one of their previous tweets, offered Andrew and his younger brother Tristan an Afghani passport. This offer was made in an attempt to save them from ‘The Matrix.’ It is something that Tate mentions a lot in his videos.

According to Andrew Tate, ‘The Matrix’ is a small group of people that runs the whole world. In a similar vein, the Taliban’s PR team mocked former UK president Boris Johnson and accused him of being a member of ‘The Matrix.’

The blond gangster is just pretending not to know #TopG because he is a member of the matrix. They imprisoned #AndrewTate in the same way that they imprisoned our beloved brother #JulianAssange. The Emirates will battle tooth and nail to free these freedom-loving warriors. pic.twitter.com/v2zORzT3mk — Taliban Public Relations Department, Commentary (@TalibanPRD) March 25, 2023

In the tweet, the Taliban also mentioned Julian Assange. They called him and Tate ‘freedom-loving warriors.’ Assange is an Australian cipher punk activist and Editor who founded WikiLeaks. He was detained by authorities for the publication of classified documents related to the Afghanistan and Iran wars.

Why are the Taliban supporting the Tate brothers?

As aforementioned, Tate has a cult following around the globe. Thus, whatever he does makes headlines. Last year, the British-American personality revealed that he has converted to Islam.

He was also seen practicing the religion in viral videos. Tate continues to practice his faith inside the jail and is often seen with the holy Quran in his hand. Therefore, given their similar beliefs, the Taliban is leaning towards the controversial influencer.

Tate has a far-right mentality and is hated by leftist groups. Thus, even his ideologies relate to the Islamic fundamentalist group from Afghanistan. This might be the reason for their liking of Andrew Tate.

