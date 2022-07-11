After previously calling professional wrestling “lame” and “dumb,” Alistair Overeem explains his decision to enter the sport

Alistair Overeem could not help but smile when talking about the news that he would be starting to play in July.

At the time, Overeem was talking to his opponent Brock Lesnar, who rose to prominence at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) before becoming a UFC heavyweight champion, and two-time octagon veteran CM Punk.

“It’s ridiculous, it’s stupid,” Overeem said back in 2021. “It’s not even a game. It just explodes, it hurts. Sorry to all WWE fans, but I’m telling the truth. I’m just giving my opinion. A free world, right?

“I think she has a disability, and because I haven’t seen her in 20 years. Nah I never watched Brock fight. I have never watched a CM Punk war. I knew they were from WWE. “

After 10 months of making those remarks, Overeem was practicing paid wrestling as he prepared for the match against Adam Scherr – better known as former WWE star Braun Strowman – at a major card game in England on July 9.



Speaking of his sudden change from difficult opposition to active participation, Overeem acknowledged that his views had changed, but that his views had also changed in other professions.

“Life is exciting, let me put it this way,” Overeem told MMA Hour. “Because on the other hand you’re like, ‘Oh, yes, you just talk and do it yourself.’ I’m not your biggest fan lately, but also, in my defense, I was a big fan of the 80s when I was 8 or 9 or 10 or 10, 11, 12 [years old]. and down, and now up again.

“I always did, to remind you, not to be overly concerned about kickboxing. Yes I play kickboxing now. I was playing kickboxing 10 years ago. I was playing kickboxing 25 years ago, so that’s a bit of a down-and-down, isn’t it? “

Ever since he signed to make his debut, Overeem has been training to prepare for his first show, and has become accustomed to the field of sports entertainment where players have been an amazing performer while participating in the production of theater.

According to Overeem, he felt good enough to get into the ropes of his first game, but he was happy to keep working to get better before he started playing.

It won’t go very well if you don’t make [the train], he remarked. Yes, having experience in mixed martial arts (MMA) helps you become used to falling and performing all the techniques, but this is a little different. For lads [who wrestle professionally], wear hats.

“I have confidence in my abilities. As an athlete, as a boxer, I have somewhat of a sense of humor when I put my mind to it. ”

At 6-foot-4, Overeem had always been one of the biggest heavyweight wrestlers in promotion like the UFC, but he would actually sacrifice a small size to Scherr, who was a strong contender before joining the iconic wrestling. .

The Scherr weighs north of 350 pounds and will be 4 inches tall at Oreem. The 42-year-old fighter does not think that will stop him from showing his strength once they are in the ring.

“Great,” Overeem said of Scarr. “I was impressed. We’ll meet soon in the ring and friendships will diminish, I can tell you that. You know what they say, the bigger they get, the more they fall. That would be great [hitting him]. ”

Meanwhile, Overeem is focused on his match with Scherr with a kickboxing scheduled for Badr Hari in October. But he is not closing the door on future wrestling efforts.

“It’s a new approach and to be honest, I’m happy. Otherwise, I would not have done it. I think you can break bones and that is my plan. Break the bones. We’ll see a little bit of where this approach takes me because again, I don’t like to talk too much. For me it is a new step. ”

