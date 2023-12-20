Ex-UFC Champion Gives Andrew Tate & Tristan Tate ‘No Chance’ Against Logan Paul & Jake Paul in an MMA Fight

The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, have successfully carved a niche for themselves as YouTube boxers. Both Logan and Jake have a loud persona, which has landed them in several beefs with everyone from Conor McGregor to Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. Who would win in a potential MMA fight between the Paul and Tate brothers has become a huge topic of discussion of late. Recently, Kamaru Usman made a controversial pick on the PBD podcast that not many might have seen coming.

In a recent episode with Patrick Bet-David, Usman picked his winner. He shared his thoughts on why the Paul brothers are more likely to win in an MMA fight. He further delved deeper into the same saying,

“What kind of fight? What are they doing? If it’s an MMA fight, I think that favours Jake and Logan… I mean, they actually wrestled. Yeah, that (kickboxing) is actually a disadvantage when it comes to wrestlers. If I catch a kick and you fall down, it’s different. It is a different balance. When you’re a kickboxer, you have to be more upright.”

Both Logan and Jake Paul have wrestled since they were children. Logan was the more accomplished and talented wrestler compared to Jake. The Tate brothers, on the other hand, are both world champions in kickboxing. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ further continued, saying,

“Because you have to be able to check kicks and stuff. But when you’re a boxer, you have to be a bit more split stance because you have to give half your body… but once you get that takedown, the kickboxer or boxer has no chance.”

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Kamaru Usman’s reasoning for his pick.

Kamaru Usman names the most important base in MMA

In the same podcast, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ shared his thoughts on the most important base in MMA. He said that wrestling is the most important base given that it controls 67% of the outcomes in a fight.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ further added that getting up from under someone takes a lot of skill and, with the right knowledge and training, you can have your opponent pinned to the floor for as long as you want.

Given the aforementioned reasons, Usman wasted no time in picking the Paul brothers to beat the Tate brothers in an MMA fight. This has not been a common pick so far for most people who have been asked this question.