“King Bum”: Dillon Danis Criticizes Bobby Green’s Name Change to ‘King Green’

Dillon Danis is one name that is synonymous with notoriety. A humiliating defeat to Logan Paul hasn’t done much damage to his reputation and now the former Bellator MW contender is poking everything that moves. Recently, Bobby Green caught a stray when Danis belittled him on a public platform, following his name change to “King Green.”

ESPN MMA reported Green’s name change through an Instagram post, and that’s when Danis jumped in to mock the UFC lightweight, calling him-

“King bum.”

Interestingly, just a few weeks prior to this incident, Green had revealed that Danis was in his DMs, trying his level best to set up a fight. In an exclusive to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour podcast, the lightweight let the cat out of the bag and bashed the outspoken athlete. ‘King’ doesn’t feel like he and Danis are even on the same level and compared to the supposed clout chaser, he is a “full-fledged killer.”

Well, while Danis is known for drumming up controversies, one cannot blame him for being the only one who mocked Green, since the lightweight’s rival Paddy Pimblett also joined in with a few choice words.

Pimblett joins Danis to bash Green

The hype around UFC 304 in August is at an all-time high with Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall gearing up to defend their belts. Meanwhile, fan-favorite Pimblett will also be making an appearance against his sworn rival, Green. Ahead of their fight, Pimblett took a dig at his opponent’s name change and reacted with a witty post on social media.

Taking this to Instagram, Pimblett posted a photoshopped picture of himself as Jamie Lannister (a Game of Thrones character who’s nicknamed ‘Kingslayer’). Through it, the fighter meant that a name change wouldn’t help Green in any way since he is the “kingslayer.” Moreover, if Pimblett manages to emerge victorious, it will be his sixth straight win, and a victory against a ranked opponent will certainly up his stocks.