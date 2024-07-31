Alexa Grasso’s Jaw-Dropping Reaction to Sean O’Malley-Merab Dvalishvili Altercation Cracks Up Tracy Cortez

After months of speculation, Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili was announced as the main event for UFC Noche, the promotion’s debut at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Incidentally, ‘Suga’ and ‘The Machine’ do not get along well and the animosity was quite apparent at their first face-to-face interaction, leaving both Alexa Grasso and Tracy Cortez shocked.

A few hours back, ESPN MMA on Instagram posted a video of an altercation between O’Malley and Dvalishvili while they were waiting for their photos to be clicked. The argument appeared to be over O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch.

‘The Machine’ was heard talking trash about Welch, while asking him to watch his mouth. To this, O’Malley insisted that they could settle their difference in a fight. However, once Dvalishvili agreed, O’Malley reminded him that weight classes exist for a reason before asking him if he wanted to die.

While this exchange was going on, women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso stood in the background shocked at what she was witnessing. In fact, Grasso’s expression amused 12th-ranked flyweight fighter, Tracy Cortez, so much that she could not help but resort to deadpan humor in the comments section, writing, “La Cara” translating to ‘The Face’.

Grasso is the co-main event on the night and will be taking on Valentina Shevchenko for a third time. Although she won the first fight between the two, the second ended in a draw and both women will be aiming to settle the scores once and for all at UFC 306.

Naturally, such an exciting lineup of fights prompted O’Malley to insist that the event would be a “movie-like experience” for fans.

O’Malley promises a ‘movie’ like experience for fans at UFC 306

The UFC and Dana White are pulling out all stops to make sure that the event at the Sphere is a success. In recent interviews, White stated that his team had already spent $16 million before a single punch was thrown. The 55-year-old wants to put on a show that other sports will not be able to match in a long time.

After the fight list was announced, O’Malley took to YouTube to share his thoughts on the upcoming event. The champion claimed that he had spoken to the production team and that they had insisted that the event was “going to be a movie.”

However, this might come back to haunt fans since the high cost of production has forced the UFC to price the cheapest ticket at $3000.