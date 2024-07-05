Alexander Volkanovski Eyes Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier if UFC Title Fight Isn’t Next

Alexander Volkanovski has made his intentions very clear. His wants his featherweight rematch against Ilia Topuria, but if that fight is not possible, he has two other blockbuster names that he wants to take on. ‘The Great’ fights at both lightweight and featherweight, so Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira can get those rugby hands.

Volkanovski will be desperate to get another shot at Topuria after losing his title to him. With an rematch possibly in the works, he is keeping himself fit and training.

The problem ‘The Great’ is facing is the timing of the fight. As he revealed in a recent interview on the Freestylebender YouTube channel, he wants to fight Topuria soon or he will look to fight at lightweight,

“I want an exciting fight like a Charles Oliveira, I did call out Poirier after that, he’s a great dude we get along I think he’s a good man, and obviously he’s still a big fight.”

The rationale behind his thinking is that if he has to wait too long for a rematch with Ilia Topuria, he may as well spend that time having fun and getting paid for it. Oliveira and ‘Volk’ would stylistically be such a back and forth game to witness for the fans.

And Poirier is just a highlight reel waiting to be unleashed and why wouldn’t Volk want to be part of that?

Besides, ‘Volk’ would rather stay active and put on big matches than wait for the title shot to be made again. The ones who benefit the most from this are the fans as they would get a mega-fight either way.

Meanwhile, amidst all the Topuria talk, the Spaniard came out to defend himself against ‘ducking’ allegations after Volkanovski had called him out for rejecting fights.

Topuria is not doing MMA math to reject fights

‘The Great’ has made it clear that he is ready to fight, but the Spaniard is currently enjoying some time off from the UFC.

Amidst this, there have been reports about him rejecting fights by using MMA math. For the uninitiated, its like saying, Dustin Poirier beat Conor, who beat Max Holloway, who beat Justin Gaethje, so Gaethje would beat McGregor if they fight.

It just doesn’t make any sense whatsoever. But this is what Topuria has repeatedly been accused of.

However, in an interview with Marca, the champion has clapped back calling Volkanovski frustrated,

“[Volk] is frustrated, he is dedicating himself to the media and he has nothing else. What fight am I rejecting? Where?… [Volk said] he was going to beat me, right? And what happened? He lost… and now you talk about others.”

All clap backs considered, the Spaniard still hasn’t given any confirmation or any updates on when he will fight again or who he will fight. For now, he just seems to be enjoying his time off.