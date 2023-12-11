When Kamaru Usman Gave His Thoughts on UFC 296 Main Event Featuring Colby Covington vs Leon Edwards

The blockbuster UFC 296 event is all set to take place on December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena, Paradise, Nevada, United States. The MMA fans are super excited for the last UFC event of 2023 and so are the UFC fighters. The main event is set to feature Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout.

The predictions about who takes home the victory have already started with Kamaru Usman sharing his views. Usman has faced both Covington and Edwards twice. He faced Covington at UFC 245 and UFC 268, both these resulted in a victory for him. Whereas, he lost both bouts against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 and UFC 286.

The Nigerian-American fighter has a well-versed experience when it comes to both Covington and Edwards. Therefore, we weigh down on what prediction Usman gave.

During the UFC 294 pre-fight press conference the former welterweight champion shared his prediction for the upcoming UFC 296 event. He shared his thoughts on who is going to win Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards. He said,

“That’s an intriguing fight. That’s a fight that I’m looking forward to. Just because I’m a fan of high-level fighting and I’m a fan of both guys and so that’s a fight that I’m definitely looking forward to. Colby is you know styles make fights and MMA math doesn’t really check out, so we’ll see how that plays out. But you know I think Leon’s a bit underrated and Covington as well. I think his striking is a bit underrated too so we’ll see how that checks out, for sure I’ll be excited.”

Usman further expressed how he is a fan of both the fighters as they possess exemplary fighting skills. He shared his take on how both Covington and Edwards are underrated but he is excited to see who takes the victory.

Currently, if we look at the bigger picture, Usman is out of the title picture as he lost his last three fights in a row. Moreover, both Edwards and Covington are planning to fight post-UFC 296. They are both eyeing their potential opponents from different weight classes.

Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards: What do they look for next?

Both Covington and ‘Rocky’ are set for their fight at UFC 296 but not just this, they are even clear with what to take up next.

The 35-year-old fighter, Covington, is eyeing to fight Islam Makhachev. ‘Chaos’ during an interview on James Lynch’s YouTube channel shared that he wants to take on Makhachev post-UFC 296 win.

On the other hand, Edwards has set his eyes on the winner of Sean Strickland vs Dricus Du Plessis post UFC 297.

It will be interesting to see who these fighters arrive to fight in the end. But before that happens, it is imperative to see who wins Covington vs. Edwards at UFC 296. As the fighter’s eye on who to take on next, we are keeping our hopes high and eyes set to witness the electrifying event.