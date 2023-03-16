UFC 286 Location: Where Will Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3 Take Place?

The UFC is back with another exciting pay-per-view UFC 286. The trilogy fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will headline the event Usman had already defeated Edwards once back in 2015. However, last year at UFC 278, ‘Rocky’ did what seemed impossible for years. He knocked out ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ in the fifth round of their rematch and became the new welterweight champion of UFC. This was Usman’s first-ever loss in the promotion. Now, after such a huge setback, the former champion will come with all heat to regain his title. On the other hand, Edwards will be in his best shape to defend his UFC title for the first time.

In the co-main event, we will see former lightweight interim champion Justin Gaethje go against number sixth ranked Rafael Fiziev. It is an important match for the combatants to fast-track their title journey. Meanwhile, from fans’ perspective, Fiziev vs. Gaethje is a lightweight banger given both fighters’ striking prowess.

Apart from the main event and co-main event, the other fights on the UFC 286 fight card look promising. Thus, we are in for a treat this weekend. However, the event will not take place in the USA. So, let’s take a look at the location of the pay-per-view.

UFC 286 Location: Where will the pay-per-view take place?

UFC 286 will take place on Saturday 18th March 2023 in the United Kingdom. The venue for the event is O2 Arena in London, England. O2 arena of England has been host to many major UFC events in the past, including UFC 120, Till vs. Masvidal Fight Night, and more.

However, this is the first pay-per-view tha5t will take place inside the O2 Arena after almost 6 years. The last one was UFC 204 in 2016, headlined by England’s very own Michael Bisping.

The event’s early prelims are slated to begin at roughly 5:00 PM GMT. Fights on the preliminary card are then expected to start at roughly 7:00 PM GMT. The Main Card will begin on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at about 9:00 PM GMT. However, timings can vary, given the duration of the previous fights. Below is the full fight card for the pay-per-view.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 3- Full Fight card

Early Prelims

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo – Women’s Flyweight fight

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein – Lightweight fight

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina – Women’s Flyweight fight

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon – Flyweight fight

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic – Middleweight fight

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos – Featherweight fight

Prelims

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho – Flyweight fight

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz – Lightweight fight

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales – Lightweight fight

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani – Featherweight fight

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze – Middleweight fight

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill – Women’s Flyweight fight

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena – Welterweight fight

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight fight

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman – Welterweight title fight

How to watch UFC 286: Usman vs. Edwards

The main car can be streamed live in the USA ESPN and Disney by buying their subscription. If you are already a member, you will just have to purchase the pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, for the fans in the UK, the event will be live on BT Sport. Fight fans in India can stream the pay-per-view’s main card on Sony LIV App by buying their subscription. In India, the main car will commence around 2:30 am.

