Ex-UFC Title Challenger Exposes Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg’s Above Average MMA Skills

Mark Zuckerberg is now Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera-approved. The former UFC title contender is good friends with the Meta founder and they were seen chatting it up at UFC 300. Recently, Vera appeared on the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’ hosted by Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, where he even talked about how, despite popular belief, Zuckerburg has above-average MMA skills.

The former UFC middleweight champion, Luke Rockhold, also appeared on the same episode of the ”Jaxxon Podcast’ as a guest. During the conversation, the trio spoke about Vera’s defeat at UFC 299, and how he is ready to step into the octagon again.

However, the talk soon turned to Mark Zuckerburg and Rockhold wanted to know if the Meta founder spars or does Jiu-Jitsu. Vera immediately responded to the question, saying,

“No, he spars, like he trains with an MMA fighter…They don’t go crazy hard but for being a businessman he put on gloves and shinguards and throws.”

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera then made a subtle flex by revealing that he talks to Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram. In fact, the 31-year-old had nothing but good things to say about the Meta CEO, as he praised Zuckerburg for being soft-spoken and humble.

Still, the conversation soon circled back to Vera’s next possible opponent, and it seems like he already has two fighters on his mind.

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has two possible opponents on his mind

Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the bantamweight division despite his loss to Sean O’Malley. He is also relatively young and still has a lot of potential left to fulfill. Hence, when Jackson and Rockhold asked him about his next opponent, Vera revealed he had already talked about this with Hunter Campbell, saying,

“I tell him, either rematch with Aldo main event somewhere in the Apex anywhere, or Yan at MSG. The UFC keeps saying Yan is hurt.”

Chito Vera reveals that he spoke with Hunter Campbell recently regarding his next fight, and says he wants to fight either Jose Aldo or Petr Yan next. He also shows a video Petr Yan sent him in his messages JAXXON Podcast #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/wDYsRCqmRW — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 24, 2024

These are the two fights Vera wants next. However, he may not get his wish per MMA Fighting, who claim the UFC is looking to set him up against Deiveson Figueiredo. Thus, as things currently stand a bout against Figueiredo at UFC Abu Dhabi on August 3rd is what is most likely going to be Vera’s next fight.