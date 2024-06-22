mobile app bar

Ali Abdelaziz Distances Himself from Islam Makhachev’s Post Calling Michael Chandler a ‘Loyal Dog’

Souvik Roy
Published

Credits: Instagram

UFC lightweight champion stirred some major crap when took shots at Michael Chandler by comparing him to the loyal dog, ‘Hachiko’. However, the Dagestani’s manager Ali Abdelaziz seems to be washing his hands off of this one-sided feud.

Abdelaziz’s client, Islam Makhachev, caused a huge controversy by calling out Chandler for doing everything he was told so he can have his ‘red pa*ty night’.

However, fans accused Abdelaziz of being the brain behind the champion’s tweet, an allegation which the Egypt native has now categorically denied .

Well, this isn’t the first time that Abdelaziz has been accused of deriding UFC fighters while staying undercover. Fans say that he controls the social media handles of many of his clients and hurls insults at their rivals using them.

The comments section of Makhachev’s update had several fans accusing him of doing the same once more.

This is why the Dominance MMA head honcho distanced himself from such accusations with a tweet.

“Hey Islam, all these bullshit people think it’s me who tweeted, brother now please give me your password let me smash all these people.”

Now while, there will never be any concrete proof, fans do have enough reasons to accuse Abdelaziz.

Ali Abdelaziz treats his fighters a bit differently than other managers

Almost every UFC fighter stays under a few restrictions on the luck of being a public figure. But Abdelaziz’s ‘Dominance MMA’ fighters are often restricted by a few other rules as well.

Abdelaziz has also been accused of making his fighters visit the Chechen warlord, Ramzan Kadyrov. Several sources have stated that three Dominance MMA fighters had visited Kadyrov in late 2022.

Besides, for a manager, he’s had way too many beefs with journalists and fighters alike. It is due to these reasons that fans think it was him from Islam’s account.

But to be fair, it might just have been Islam. The lightweight champion is lowkey one of the funniest, most savage fighters on the mic and really knows how to take the mickey out of someone. And then there is his whole hatred of Conor McGregor. And nobody blames him. So, if this is the case, then unfortunately Chandler has fallen victim to some strays.

