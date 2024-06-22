Islam Makhachev Slams Michael Chandler, Calls Him ‘Hachiko,’ The Loyal Dog, After a Dig at Conor McGregor Over Injury

Islam Makhachev has just scorched Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler following the cancelation of their UFC 303 main event fight. The current UFC lightweight champ took to his ‘X’ account and dedicated a post each to McGregor and Chandler to deride them.

Makhachev used McGregor’s recently revealed injury to continue the Dagestani blood feud with the Irishman. And while Conor is yet to reply; reply he most certainly will. It will probably be late at night, so fans can log in to Twitter and keep an eye in case they want to catch the whole thing live.

‘The Notorious’ revealed that he had injured his toe while training, which forced his withdrawal from UFC 303. Subsequently, several sources also came up with images of his broken toe.

But Makhachev didn’t see McGregor’s injury as a big enough reason to pull out of his UFC 303 fight.

“You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken”

You don’t need a pinkie toe for a fight lol. Chicken — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 21, 2024

But it wasn’t Conor that Islam truly derided. He had a far more degrading remark for Chandler, whom he compared to ‘Hachiko’, the legendary Japanese Akita dog whose loyalty to his owner knew no bounds.

Legend says that the Japanese dog waited for his deceased owner for 10 years outside Tokyo’s Shibuya Station until he met his end. It’s a good idea to note that Hachiko never saw his master again. And as painful as it was, Islam’s Chandler comparisons ring ominous bells.

Islam really went for it with this one.

“And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler”

And my condolences to Michael ‘Hachiko’ Chandler — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) June 21, 2024

Well, UFC fans are still pretty eager to witness the McGregor vs. Chandler encounter.

But Ariel Helwani’s prediction about the complications related to the rescheduling of the fight might have convinced Chandler to have a look at other options available.

Michael Chandler may not wait for Conor McGregor anymore

Islam Makhachev may have decided to deride Chandler because of his Hachiko-like wait for the McGregor fight. But a few other famous UFC personas like Daniel Cormier have also advised him not to wait for the ‘red pa*nty night’ money either. DC wants Chandler to move on and look for other fights.

Chandler also may have taken Ariel Helwani’s words into notice, which say that the UFC authorities would face some challenges while rescheduling his fight with the Irishman.

This is probably why Chandler seems to be opening up to the idea of fighting BMF champion, Max Holloway.

Now, Blessed might not be the biggest fight ever but it’s guaranteed to be a blood bath, just like the ones Chandler loves, especially since his future has been so tightly hitched to the Conor McGregor bandwagon.