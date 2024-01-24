“He’s Right”: Fans Join 1x Super Bowl Winner in Supporting Radical Changes to Women’s Division in the UFC

The co-main event at UFC 297 featured a bout between Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva for the vacant bantamweight belt. Unfortunately, fans were left disappointed after the event as both Silva and Pennington put on a subpar display. Following that, in a recent episode of ‘DC & RC’, former NFL star Ryan Clark suggested drastic measures the UFC should take based on Saturday night’s title fight. Clark’s suggestion seemed to have the approval of the fans.

While speaking to Daniel Cormier, Ryan Clark did not mince his words on what he thought was a horrible display of MMA by Silva and Pennington. He said,

“It looked like a fight between two people who got a game plan and as they were walking to the octagon said f the game plan. Imma do whatever the hell I want to do. It seemed like two people who knew good and dang well, its no way they should be fighting for the championship… And if that is what is going to be the highest level of the bantamweight division for the UFC, there should be a serious discussion of getting rid of it.”

Surprisingly, a lot of fans reacted positively to Clark’s suggestions. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on the matter.

One fan said, “Ryan Clark best mma take so far”

Another fan added, “He’s right”

“Said the thing we are all thinking as we were watching Saturday night.”– commented a fan.

Another fan agreed saying, “They should lol”

“Facts”– commented a fan.

Thankfully for the UFC as well as the fans, a recent signing is all but set to increase the levels of competition in the women’s bantamweight division starting from UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison, to inject much-needed life into the UFC’s bantamweight division?

Earlier today, UFC President Dana White announced that the UFC has signed Kayla Harrison. The former PFL champion will make her debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm at bantamweight.

Harrison used to compete at 145 pounds in the PFL and at 170 pounds during her days as a Judoka. She is naturally a much larger individual and will have to cut significant weight to make bantamweight.

However, since Amanda Nunes’ retirement, the women’s bantamweight division has been in desperate need of a star. Both the UFC as well as Kayla Harrison will be hoping that she can fill the void left by Amanda Nunes.