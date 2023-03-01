Andrew Tate Detention EXTENDED: Why Did Andrew Tate Go to Jail?

Andrew Tate has been a hot topic on social media since the pandemic. If you are not living under a rock, you will surely know who Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate it. The brothers run multiple online businesses, including webcam girls and a website where they sell courses to men on making more money, dating, and more. This is how they build their fortune and live a flashy lifestyle. However, everything comes at a cost and for the Tate brothers, it cost them their freedom.

The influencer brothers were on the radar of many media houses because of their extreme views on men and women in society. Especially, the older brother Andrew Tate was even labeled as misogynistic and harmful to young men. And this is how their downfall began.

Why are Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate in prison?

As aforementioned, Tate was gaining immense fortune through lecturing men. However, his statements were termed controversial by many. That resulted in a backlash from a number of people. Subsequently, Tate was banned from several social media platforms.

But he came back on Twitter after Elon Musk, a South African billionaire, brought the platform. Tate continued sharing his opinions on the platform. In the process, he got into a feud with a famous Environmentalist, Greta Thunberg.

"Oscar-winning performance", CCTV of the girls coming and going, "victims" saying they arent victims This is less than 5% of the evidence we are showing to prove we are innocent But the court keeps putting us back in Jail How can this happen in a fair justice system of the EU? — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 28, 2023

Tate made a video to mock her and accidentally exposed his location, which was Bucharest in Romanian. It was said that a box of pizza revealed where the brothers were at that time. It was then that the Romanian authorities raided their mansion and arrested the brothers in December 2023.

Initially, it was reported that the Tate brothers were arrested on the suspicion of human trafficking. Later, it was revealed that controversial were under the suspicion of human trafficking, money laundering, and rap*.

The Tate brothers maintain their innocence

After the arrest of the Tate brothers, six victims came forward against them in the Romanian judicial court. However, they only delivered statements against the brothers. The prosecutors are yet to provide evidence against them.

Thus, the brothers are not charged with the crimes. On those grounds, the Tate brothers have denied all the allegations. They have several times told the media and their supporters that they are being framed.

In that light, many supporters of Tate brought in evidence including wiretaps, video from inside their mansion, and more to prove the Tate brothers’ innocence. However, the investigation is still going, and for the same reason; the court has denied their appeal against detention several times.

It has been over two months since the brothers are in prison. Many people and even the legal team of Andrew Tate have claimed that it is ‘inhuman’ to keep the brothers under arrest without any charges. What are your thoughts on this?

