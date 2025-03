UFC London: Start Time Of Leon Edwards Vs. Sean Brady in 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and More

The UFC is making its long-awaited yearly return to London, and bringing a stacked card with it, featuring none other than welterweight champ Leon Edwards headlining. Standing across from him is a dangerous challenger in Sean Brady, who’s looking to make a massive statement in enemy territory.

Edwards last fought in a losing cause at UFC 304 in Machester in 2024, where he had to drop the welterweight title to Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision. Now, without a rematch in sight, the Brit must begin a new campaign on wins to prove he can compete for the title again.

He was originally slated to fight Jack Della Maddalena, while Shavkat Rakhmonov was set to fight for the title against Belal at UFC 314 in April. However, with Rakhmonov pulling out of the title fight, courtesy of a lack of recovering time, JDM has been asked to fill in his spot against Belal.

This has now opened up a new opportunity for Brady a fighter known for his relentless grappling and a 7-1 record in the UFC. Interestingly, Brady’s only career loss has come against Belal in October 2022.

However, since then he’s stitched up a couple of neat wins and hopes that another in London would catapult him into the top of the food chain at 170 lbs.

With a main event this big, the last thing you want is to miss a single moment of the action. That’s why we’ve got you covered with all the crucial details—start times, key matchups, and everything else you need to know, no matter where in the world you’re watching from.

Start times

USA (ET) – Prelims 1:00 PM, Main Card 4:00 PM, Main Event 7:00 PM (March 22)

Canada (ET) – Same as USA ET

Mexico – Prelims 11:00 AM, Main Card 2:00 PM, Main Event 5:00 PM (March 22)

Brazil – Prelims 2:00 PM, Main Card 5:00 PM, Main Event 8:00 PM (March 22)

Argentina – Prelims 2:00 PM, Main Card 5:00 PM, Main Event 8:00 PM (March 22)

UK – Prelims 5:30 PM, Main Card 8:30 PM, Main Event 11:30 PM (March 22)

Ireland – Prelims 5:30 PM, Main Card 8:30 PM, Main Event 11:30 PM (March 22)

Spain – Prelims 6:30 PM, Main Card 9:30 PM, Main Event 12:30 AM (March 22-23)

Italy – Prelims 6:30 PM, Main Card 9:30 PM, Main Event 12:30 AM (March 22-23)

France – Prelims 6:30 PM, Main Card 9:30 PM, Main Event 12:30 AM (March 22-23)

Russia (Moscow) – Prelims 8:30 PM, Main Card 11:30 PM, Main Event 2:30 AM (March 22-23)

India – Prelims 10:30 PM, Main Card 1:30 AM, Main Event 4:30 AM (March 22-23)

UAE – Prelims 9:00 PM, Main Card 12:00 AM, Main Event 3:00 AM (March 22-23)

Saudi Arabia – Prelims 8:00 PM, Main Card 11:00 PM, Main Event 2:00 AM (March 22-23)

China – Prelims 1:30 AM, Main Card 4:30 AM, Main Event 7:30 AM (March 23)

Japan – Prelims 2:30 AM, Main Card 5:30 AM, Main Event 8:30 AM (March 23)

South Korea – Prelims 2:30 AM, Main Card 5:30 AM, Main Event 8:30 AM (March 23)

South Africa – Prelims 7:30 PM, Main Card 10:30 PM, Main Event 1:30 AM (March 22-23)

Australia (AEDT) – Prelims 5:00 AM, Main Card 8:00 AM, Main Event 11:00 AM (March 23)

New Zealand (NZDT) – Prelims 7:00 AM, Main Card 10:00 AM, Main Event 1:00 PM (March 23)

Fight card details

Main card

170 lbs.: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady

205 lbs.: Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg

170 lbs.: Gunnar Nelson vs. Kevin Holland

115 lbs.: Molly McCann vs. Alexia Thainara

155 lbs.: Jordan Vucenic vs. Chris Duncan

145 lbs.: Nathaniel Wood vs. Morgan Charriere

Prelim card

155 lbs.: Jai Herbert vs. Chris Padilla

125 lbs.: Lone’er Kavanagh vs. Felipe dos Santos

265 lbs.: Marcin Tybura vs. Mick Parkin

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Andre Pulyaev

115 lbs.: Shauna Bannon vs. Puja Tomar

135 lbs.: Nathan Fletcher vs. Caolan Loughran

155 lbs.: Guram Kutateladze vs. Kaue Fernandes

So bookmark this and don’t forget to tune in.