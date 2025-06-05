‘Almost Had Me, Not Gonna Lie!’: Jon Jones Reacts as Non-UFC Influencer Nearly Takes Him Down in Living Room Sparring

Dominant UFC heavyweight star Jon Jones has admitted he nearly came unstuck during an impromptu sparring session during his recent trip to Thailand.

Jones, who holds a portion of the promotion’s heavyweight belt, is currently in the shadow of the current interim heavyweight kingpin, Tom Aspinall.

Sidelined since November of last year after a KO win against the retiring Stipe Miocic at UFC 309, Jones seems to be living the high life amid his recent continued trip to Asia — where he has featured in multiple seminars in Thailand to boot.

But while he has fallen short in his admittance of a potential retirement from combat sports, Jones seems to be still training during his Asia visit at least.

But during a recent impromptu wrestling session in a living room — the undisputed heavyweight champion was very nearly taken down by a member of his Asia entourage.

Commenting on their exchange, Alfredo Auditore admitted Jones was his most difficult foe to take down — albeit admitting he knew the Rochester star wasn’t trying very hard.