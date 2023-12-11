UFC Dominance Leaves Khabib Nurmagomedov Aide Worried for Future of MMA

The world of MMA comprises a few big players based in North America. The UFC is the biggest by far and enjoys almost a monopoly on the market. However, promotions such as ONE Championship, and now PFL with the acquisition of Bellator MMA are a few promotions that give the UFC a run for their money. But, given the resources the UFC has at their disposal, it will be next to impossible for any promotion to come anywhere near.

A few weeks ago, the MMA world saw one of the most significant acquisitions since the UFC bought Strikeforce in 2011. PFL bought struggling MMA promotion and competitor Bellator MMA to form a merged entity set to rival the UFC. The new entity will now have double the fighters and resources to close the gap to the UFC. Many from the MMA community believe that this will be good for the fighters. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s aide, Ali Abdelaziz does not think so. He recently put out a cryptic tweet saying,

“I love the sport of MMA so much, but I’m truly concerned about the demographic of what is going on right now and I’m very worried about the fighters and their families and the sport in general, I have never felt like that before.”

A few hours after the tweet came out, Marc Raimondi of ESPN put out a tweet explaining Abdelaziz’s comments. He said,

“I asked Abdelaziz for clarification. He’s concerned about MMA and the fewer options for fighters without Bellator, and frustrated by promotions like ONE, which he feels doesn’t get fighters enough bouts. Reiner de Ridder is a ONE double champ and hasn’t fought for over a year.”

He was clearly worried about fewer options available for the MMA fighters outside the UFC. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at the recent developments in the MMA world and how it can be beneficial for fighters.

Will the UFC feel the heat of the competition after the recent PFL-Bellator merger?

The UFC’s dominance greatly affects fighter’s abilities to negotiate. Fighters are either forced to fight under Dana White with extremely low wages or fight in a different organisation. They do not get the same amount of exposure after jumping to a different company. However, both fans as well as fighters will be hoping that the newly formed entity between PFL and Bellator will be a success. This will give fighters more options and more leverage.

Even if other promotions get anywhere close to Dana White-led organisation, the fighters will benefit massively from it. However, White does not seem to be worried about the merger. In a recent press conference he chuckled at the idea that they might ever be a problem for his company.

It would be interesting to see whether any MMA promotion gives competition to the UFC in future.