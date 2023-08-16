Amidst Mark Zuckerberg Fight Breakdown, Elon Musk Gets Called Out by Hasbulla Aka ‘Mini Khabib’: “I’ll Take His Spot”

Elon Musk, CEO of Austin-based Tesla spoke at an annual conference for Edison Electric Institute, or EEI, the association of U.S. shareholder-owned electric companies about the future of sustainable energy and the electric transport industry. Credit – Kara Carlson / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are not able to come to terms regarding the details of their potential fight. Thus, there is a lot of back and forth between the billionaires as the blame game continues. Recently, the Space X head came out citing that Zuckerberg is ducking the fight. Amidst these arguments, Hasbulla Magomedov aka ‘Mini Khabib’ called out Elon Musk claiming that he will be his opponent if Zuckerberg refuses to fight.

Mark Zuckerberg wanted Dana White and UFC to be involved in the fight management. However, ‘Chief Twit’ was not a fan of this idea. He wanted his own team to handle the fight management and preparations. Thus, there was an impasse between Zuckerberg and Musk regarding this matter.

A lot of accusations were thrown by each other to the other person. Both accused each other of ducking the fight. Recently, it was the 52-year-old who claimed that Zuckerberg is ducking the fight. Thus, amongst the talks of fight talks breaking down, Musk found another challenger in Hasbulla Magomedov.

Elon Musk gets called out by Hasbulla AKA Mini Khabib amidst Mark Zuckerberg fight breakdown

Elon Musk wrote on Twitter regarding how Mark Zuckerberg is ducking the fight with him. Musk claimed that he joked about a fight with Zuckerberg on X. However, he became serious about the fight and later on backed out for not agreeing on details. Reading this, Hasbulla cited his willingness to embark on the challenge of facing the Twitter head.

Hasbulla wrote, “If he backs out, I’ll take his spot. Name the place uncle Elon.“

Day by day things are becoming complicated by the looks of it. Instead of coming closer to an agreement, a fight agreement is drifting wider between the Billionaires. Before a couple of days the Meta CEO, wrote about how Musk was not looking serious about the fight.

Zuckerberg claims Musk isn’t serious about the fight

The Meta CEO is quite serious about his fight with Elon Musk. Zuckerberg claimed that ‘Chief Twit’ was not agreeing to the ‘real deal’ offered to him. According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Zuckerberg wants Dana White and UFC to be a part of the negotiations.

Zuckerberg wrote, “I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.“

Zuckerberg further spoke about how, he intends to move past the fight, towards serious opponents if Musk doesn’t get his act together. It remains unclear whether the two billionaires will agree to a fight or whether Musk will have to face Hasbulla.