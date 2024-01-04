Andrew Tate Berates Famous Star Wars Franchise as Disney Faces Backlash Over Recent Appointment

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate do not shy away from giving their unfiltered opinions on the latest happenings around the world. Most recently, the elder Tate brother took to Twitter to share his thoughts on media giant Disney’s latest move. Tate joined a number of upset fans to voice his opinions on the Star Wars series.

Andrew Tate replied to a tweet that said,

“Disney hands over the $67 billion Star Wars franchise to a Pakistani feminist activist. Obaid-Chinoy on the new film she will be directing for the franchise: “We’re in 2024. It’s about time we have a woman shape a story in a galaxy far, far away.”

In response Tate said,

“I’ve never watched Star Wars.”

For the uninitiated, George Lucas is the creator of the renowned science fiction series “Star Wars,” which made its premiere in 1977 with “Episode IV – A New Hope.” With its grand narrative, cutting-edge effects, and nuanced characters, it completely changed the genre. It tells the story of the conflict between the Rebel Alliance and the despotic Galactic. “Star Wars” has grown to be a cultural phenomenon that has a significant impact on narrative and popular culture.

It is worth noting that the Star Wars franchise has generated over billions for Disney over the years. It is one of the most profitable series that the media giant has. However, the recent appointment of Obaid-Chinoy and her vision for the future of the series has greatly upset fans. While Tate shares his thoughts on the movie, let’s take a closer look at what has been an eventful year for the Tate brothers.

Is there an end in sight for Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate after a tough 2023?

It has been exactly over a year since Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested. The brothers were arrested on the 29th of December 2022 on the charges of human trafficking. Since then, the brothers served close to five months in prison before they were released on house arrest. While on house arrest, Tate appeared on Interviews with the likes of Tucker Carlson and Patrick Bet-David which went viral.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cobratate/status/1741519589215744256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



He went on to explain the injustice of what is happening to him and his elder brother. More recently, the brothers were released from house arrest and free to move. However, they were not allowed to leave the country. While there is no definite end in sight, Tate and his fans will be hoping that the brothers are freed of any wrong doings as soon as possible this year.