Arnold Schwarzenegger Clears a Misconception Regarding Artificial Sweeteners

There are numerous misconceptions in the bodybuilding community about a variety of dietary regimens that include both food and exercise. These might act as a barrier for someone who wishes to begin their fitness adventure. To dispel these myths, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always provided assistance to his ‘village’ through his newsletter.

The former bodybuilder recently received a message from one of his followers, who said, “I saw that artificial sweeteners might be a way to help me lose fat, but I’m confused. I thought they made you crave more sugar and eat more calories. Which is it?”

Artificial sweeteners, which are essentially sugar substitutes, are food additives that replicate the sweetness of real sugar while containing far fewer calories, making them a nutritional option. However, there are numerous misconceptions surrounding these additives, and Schwarzenegger adds that this follower is not the only one. While many people believe that a sense of sweetness will lead them to consume more sugary foods, the former bodybuilder writes:

“And yet, research suggests that artificial sweeteners do not increase your hunger or the desire to eat more sugar-filled foods.”

The Austrian Oak also mentioned a specific scientific study in which scientists assigned approximately 500 participants to two groups. One of them drank non-nutritive sweetened beverages, whereas the other solely drank water.

The group that did consume the diet drinks was also encouraged to consume at least two beverages every day for 52 weeks. However, when the findings were acquired, it removed all of the misconceptions, as Schwarzenegger states:

“Both groups lost similar body fat and overall weight, but the diet drink group lost more (7.5 kg vs 6.1 kg in the water group). And, maybe more interestingly, both groups decreased the amount of sugar they consumed and had lower levels of hunger.”

The Terminator actor outlines how people are judgmental of artificial sweeteners just because they are not natural. While he recommends taking a more individualized approach to the sugar additive, he also notes that it only aids in weight loss and helps a person retain healthy practices.

The Austrian Oak frequently advises his ‘village’ to use natural means; however, he did once recommend a popular supplement and clear up myths about it.

Arnold Schwarzenegger explains how creatine isn’t behind the cause of hair loss

Creatine existed long before bodybuilding became a sport. However, Arnold Schwarzenegger claims that during the 1990s, the compound underwent a reputational makeover and became embroiled in a number of myths. Hair loss was one of those misconceptions, and it spread like wildfire across the bodybuilding world.

As a ‘village’ member ran into a similar doubt, the Austrian Oak explains how the compound occurs naturally in the human body. Various meals also contain creatine, which enhances muscle strength, aids in fat loss, and enhances cognitive performance. He cites a study from 2009 that found that the substance increased an individual’s DHT levels, which are directly tied to hair loss.

However, the study measured serum (blood) DHT levels, which are fundamentally different from follicular DHT, as the two are unrelated. He simply states that there is no known element that causes creatine to induce hair loss, and he promotes the supplement to fitness enthusiasts.