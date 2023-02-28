Conor McGregor Tops Tom Brady, LeBron James, David Beckham on List of Athletes Who Inspire Most Fan Tattoos Around Globe

A sport has casual fans and hardcore fans. There are also fans who are solely familiar with a certain athlete and not the sport. Conor McGregor, a former UFC dual-weight champion, is one such athlete. Undoubtedly, the Irishman, who helped to popularise MMA throughout the world, is one of the sport’s biggest stars of UFC. Because of his excellence in MMA, flashy lifestyle, and charming demeanor, McGregor is well-known even to those who are unfamiliar with the sport. ‘The Notorious’ amassed an enormous fan base throughout his ascent to the top. Throughout all of his social media platforms, he has over 55 million followers.

Many of the Irishman’s supporters have gone above and beyond to cheer him inside the Octagon, whether it is by going all the across lands or supporting him against his numerous critics. Some followers, however, go too far by getting tattoos of ‘The Notorious’ to demonstrate their adoration for him.

Conor McGregor ranks above Tom Brady and LeBron James

The former two-division champion is among the few UFC athletes who can compete with other stars of the sport in terms of wealth and fame. In fact, McGregor even once surpassed the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James in 2021 to become the wealthiest athletes on the planet, per Forbes.

Interestingly, ‘The Notorious One’ has done by topping the likes of Tom Brady, LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton, Floyd Mayweather, Shaquille O’Neal, and many other sports legends on the list of athletes who inspire most fan tattoos around the world.

According to Betsperts, Messi inspires the most fan tattoos, Kobe Bryant second and Conor McGregor comes in at No. 8. Conor is the only #MMA fighter to grace the top 26. Mayweather and Fury come in at No. 15 & No. 16 on the list. @TheNotoriousMMA @Inkedmag pic.twitter.com/Jsjoo8s0Ff — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) February 27, 2023

According to BetSperts, the UFC superstar is among the top ten on the list. McGregor is ranked number eight on the list. He shares the space with Muhammad Ali, Lionel Messi, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and more.

McGregor is currently inactive in the sports because of a leg injury he suffered in 2021. However, this hasn’t hurt his fame and fortune. He has recovered from the leg break and is ready to return this year.

The return of ‘The Notorious One’

It’s been almost two years since McGregor is out of fighting. Interestingly, McGregor was back to training last year and had several times hinted at a return. Finally, after a long break, the UFC announced McGregor will be back to fighting in 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

However, it was made official that before he enters the octagon, ‘The Notorious’ will coach a season of The Ultimate Fighter against fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler.

Following the completion of the season, the two will prepare for their bout, which is expected to take place somewhere near September 2023. McGregor has sold many highest PPVs in the past. Now, he will return after a long layoff. Thus, it is possible that the UFC superstar might break more records on his return, given the eagerness of fans wanting to see him back inside the cage.

What are your thoughts on McGregor’s return? What do you guys think about the list?