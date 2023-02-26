Adin Ross, Close Friend of Andrew Tate, Reacts to His Twitch Ban: “If I Had Blue Hair, Did My Makeup…”

Andrew Tate, the British American social media personality, has been rising to fame since the pandemic. Tate talks about a lot of men’s issues, wealth, and other problems in the social structures. The former professional kickboxer, however, takes things too far while discussing such topics. Sometimes, his comments on women receive heavy criticism. Subsequently, ‘Top G’ is labeled as a misogynist by many and was banned from several social media platforms for the same. Not only that, some groups even called him harmful to society, especially young boys.

Because of this nature, many celebrities avoid associating with Romanian-based social media influencers. Despite that, Tate has built good relationships with many notable names. One of them is the famous streamer, Adin Ross.

Adin Ross: Association with Andrew Tate and the Twitch ban

Adin Ross has been an ardent supporter of the British American personality since he was banned from social media. Over time, their friendship grew. They have even collaborated on several streaming sessions and YouTube videos.

Unfortunately, Ross was recently banned from the streaming platform Twitch. However, this is not the first time Ross was banned from the platform. He has been removed from Twitch a total of 8 times.

Ross is associated with controversial figures like Andrew Tate and Kanye West. Now, many might believe this would have been the reason for his Twitch ban. However, the platform never officially disclosed the reasons.

Recently, on his channel, the 24-year-old speculated that his beliefs and opinions on certain topics might have been the reasons for his removal. Ross expressed his resentment about the ban and blamed the Twitch moderation team labeling them as ‘corrupted people.’

Given his words, it is not rocket science to understand that Ross was hinting at the ‘cancel culture’ for his ban. He later also revealed that he will be streaming on ‘Kick’ following the ban.

Update on Andrew Tate’s arrest case

Tate has been arrested by the Romanian police under human trafficking and money laundering suspicion. It has been over two months since he has been in prison. Both Andrew and his brother have maintained their innocence by denying all the allegations put against them.

Their legal team has been working on getting the brothers out of detention. However, despite not providing evidence against the brothers, the authorities have recently extended their detention. The Tate brothers were supposed to be released on 27th February. But their detention has been extended by 30 more days.

What are your thoughts on the detention of the Tate brothers? What do you guys think about Ross’ words?