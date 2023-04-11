Andrew Tate Gives ‘One-Word’ Response to Elon Musk’s Mockery of BBC

In the world of social media, even the slightest comment can stir up controversy, and that’s precisely what happened when Elon Musk took a jab at the BBC. The Tesla CEO labeled the British broadcaster as “government-funded media,” which sparked a reaction from former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate. Although there is no relation between Musk and Tate, the former is the reason ‘Cobra’ was back on Twitter. Tate was banned from several social media platforms because of his controversial statements.

However, he got reincarnated on Twitter, after the SpaceX founder bought the company last year in an effort to further freedom of speech. Tate, who is known for his controversial comments on social media, responded with just one word, calling Musk.

What did Andrew Tate say to Elon Musk?

After being referred to as “government-funded media” by Elon Musk’s platform Twitter, the British public broadcaster reacted strongly. Musk, meanwhile, asserted in an email that Twitter was aiming for the highest levels of accuracy and transparency. Linking to ownership and funding source is therefore likely to make sense, he added.

However, the controversy between Musk and BBC also became a subject of memes for many on Twitter. In a similar vein, a Twitter account shared a meme in which Musk is seen commenting on the BBC.

Top E — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) April 10, 2023

In the meme, Musk commented, “What does BBC stand for again? I keep forgetting.” The meme also had, “@elonmusk is so so G” written in the caption. Reacting to Andrew Tate replied by saying, “Top E.”

It is interesting to note that Andrew Tate is often called ‘Top G’ by his fans. It also means Top Gangster. Someone who lives by his own rules and principles. Thus, Tate called Musk a ‘Top E,’ which might be indicating the same meaning as ‘Top G.’

Tate spotted outside his mansion for the first time since his arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested last year on the grounds of human trafficking and money laundering last year in Romania. However, after several trials and bail rejections, the court ruled in their favor. Thus, the Tate brothers are under house arrest as the prosecutors continue the investigation.

However, yesterday, Andrew and Tristan left their mansion to visit the DIICOT without any police assistance. They were also surrounded by the media outside the DIICOT headquarters, but the brothers didn’t answer any of their questions.

The prosecutors are checking their electronic devices. Thus, the brothers had to visit DIICOT. A lot has happened since their arrest. Now, although they are out of prison, trouble hasn’t ended as the investigation is still on.

What are your thoughts on the Tate brothers’ case? What do you guys think about Tate’s comment for Musk?