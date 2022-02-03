Khamzat Chimaev Next Fight : Swedish MMA fighter vs Gilbert Burns looking good for UFC 273

Khamzat Chimaev “Borz” vs Gilbert Burns ” Durinho” in talk to be official for UFC 273.

UFC 273 “Durinho” vs “BORZ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MMAFighting.com (@mmafighting)

Gilbert Burns and Khamzat Chimaev match could be finalized for UFC 273. It looks like Chimaev might have just boosted his vision of holding the title very fast. Chimaev has already been calling for a showdown against Kamaru Usman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev)

Borz has been looking for a high-profile fight since his return at UFC 267 to face Li Jingliang, while Gilbert Burns has recently fought the champion Kamaru Usman proving him to be a perfect contender. Nothing has been formally inked, but previous sources indicate that the fight was scheduled to take place at UFC 274 in Brazil. That is one of the reasons behind the change. Because unvaccinated fighters and UFC staff would be required to quarantine in Brazil for 14 days, that’s why they chose to hold its event elsewhere.

Anyway, Khamzat has been rising and has alreaady proved that he is one of the future prospects for becoming UFC champion while holding an undefeated streak of 10-0, while Burns brings a different dynamic of his fighting style, he was also undefeated in welterweight except for his fight against current champion Kumaru. Burns possesses strong striking and ground game which can come effective against borz.

While Khamzat has never been pushed in any of his fights and to the notice he hold a superiorly high ground game. It looks while it is a proper match for the two.

Who do you think will come out victorious?

Also Read: “You’d have to go, Anderson Silva, GSP, Jon Jones. Usman is getting up there too”, President Dana White snubs Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC GOAT List