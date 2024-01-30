UFC 300 Is ‘Good’ but Not ‘Great’: Fighter Turned YouTuber Pours Cold Water on Massive Event Hype

The UFC CEO Dana White has been making tall claims about the UFC 300 since the end of 2023. But, the upcoming UFC Vegas 85 co-main eventer, Renato Moicano, isn’t pretty impressed by the fights booked for the UFC 300 card as of now. Lately, The Brazilian UFC lightweight recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s noted podcast, ‘The MMA Hour‘. There, he opined that the UFC authorities may have done a “good” job regarding the card. But it was far from the “great” claims that they had made about their milestone event.

Most fans may know that Dana White and Co. have already announced several fights for the UFC 300 card. The event will feature the first-ever ‘BMF’ title defense fight as well. Moicano revealed that he was interested in that fight along with a few other ones. But he left out several other encounters from his list that were scheduled for the night of UFC 300. The 34-year-old-said:

“For me, the only fights I want to see here are: Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Calvin Kattar and [Aljamain] Sterling Charles [Oliveira] and [Arman] Tsarukyan Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller, for me personally”

The UFC authorities have also signed the noted former PFL icon Kayla Harrison for UFC 300. She has been pitted against the famed UFC bantamweight, Holly Holm. But several recent reports are saying that the bout may be canceled as well.

Holly Holm may not fight Kayla Harrison at UFC 300 if the latter misses weight

Holm has always been fighting as a bantamweight in the UFC. However, Harrison prefers a higher class due to her bulkier physical build. But she will have to weigh in within the bantamweight limit of 135 lbs if she wants to fight at UFC 300. UFC fans may have witnessed fighters missing weight and still going on to fight. But Holm recently revealed that she won’t be looking to fight Harrison if the same happens.

The entire situation indicates that the Holm vs. Harrison fight scheduled for UFC 300 may get canceled as well. If it happens, the authorities will lose out on yet another fight that may have drawn several PFL viewers to the UFC as well.