Andrew Tate Released: Video Shows ‘Cobra’ Out of the House for First Time Since Arrest as Authorities Search Devices

Since his arrest in December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking and money laundering in Romania, Andrew Tate, the controversial former professional kickboxing champion, has made headlines. Tate was put under home arrest last month after being freed from jail. In contrast, a recent video depicts him leaving his home and walking to the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) offices unimpeded by police or handcuffs.

Tate can be seen in the social media footage casually making his way to his car at his house to leave for the DIICOT offices. Numerous Andrew Tate fan accounts shared the video, which has subsequently gained widespread traction.

Andrew Tate released: Watch ‘Cobra’ outside ‘DIICOT’ office without police for the first time

A Twitter user posted the viral video on his account. In the video, Tate can be seen entering the car with his younger brother Tristan. It is the first time since their arrest that the Tate brothers weren’t handcuffed or assorted by the Romanian police.

The Tate brothers were spotted outside the DIICOT, surrounded by the media personnel. However, they didn’t answer any of the media questions. After the video went viral, many are speculating on what Tate was doing at the DIICOT headquarters.

According to reports, the authorities are searching Tate’s electronic devices as part of their investigation into the human trafficking and money laundering allegations.

Were the Tate brothers charged with the said crimes?

No, the Tate brothers weren’t charged with human trafficking or money laundering. There were a total of six victims that came forward against Tates. However, the prosecutors didn’t provide any strong evidence against the brothers.

Thus, Tate’s legal team was repeatedly making appeals against their detention in the Romanian court. After several rejections, the court finally ruled in the favor of the Tate brothers.

Thus, they will be now kept under house arrest until the next hearing. However, the trouble for them is far from over as the investigation is still going on. Therefore, it remains to be seen what happens next in the case.

