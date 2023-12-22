Andrew Tate Mother: What Happened to Eileen Tate- Is She Hospitalized?

Controversial internet personality, Andrew Tate, hasn’t been pretty open about his family to date. But the elder Tate brother is well known for having a good bond with his brother Tristan Tate and his cousins. A recent ‘X’ update from ‘Top G’ also revealed that he is very much attached to his mother, who went through a severe ailment recently.

Tate’s update revealed that his mother suffered a heart attack and had been hospitalized after the same. His tweet also revealed that he wanted to visit London to meet his mother. But currently Tate isn’t allowed to roam around freely just like a normal person. Tate mentioned that he would have to get legal permission from the Romanian court to travel to London. His tweet read:

“My mother has had a heart attack and is in hospital. I am going to court tomorrow to request an emergency visit to London.”

The comments section of Tate’s post showcased a plethora of his followers wishing his mother a quick recovery. But many people may not be aware of the entire saga between the Romanian authorities and ‘Top G’.

It has been a year since the arrest of Andrew Tate

Tate and his bother Tristan Tate were arrested by the Romanian authorities back in December 2022 on multiple charges. However, the authorities couldn’t find any initial success in proving their allegations. As a result, they placed them on house arrest at the end of March 2023. On 24 November 2023, the High Court of Cassation and Justice in Bucharest, Romania, further loosened their restrictions. The court gave a decision allowing them to travel throughout the country of Romania.

It’s pertinent to note that the High Court of Cassation and Justice’s order came after overruling the DIICOT’s (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) plea to restrict Tate’s movement to their previous order. Well, the thousands of fans in the comments section will hope that the court allows a similar leverage to Tate since things are related to his mother.