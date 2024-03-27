“He’s Got CTE”: Colby Covington Unleashes Fury on ‘Bum’ Sean Strickland Over Andrew Tate Remarks

Andrew Tate is an extremely polarising figure who has garnered mixed opinions thanks to his views on life. The younger Tate brother gained mainstream media attention primarily during the COVID-19 lockdown. While some claimed the message he was putting out appeared helpful, others believed it had a detrimental effect, especially on young men. Likewise, UFC professionals are also divided in their opinions, as a few fighters adore Andrew and his brother, while others loathe them. Colby Covington and Sean Strickland are two such fighters who find themselves on the opposite ends of the spectrum.

For a long time now, Andrew Tate has been closely intertwined with the MMA community. Tate, a former kickboxer himself, often takes to social media to interact with UFC fighters, most of which is positive. ‘Chaos’ recently defended Andrew Tate during his recent appearance on ‘SOSCAST w/ Adam Sosnick’. During the interview, Sosnick played a clip of Sean Strickland sharing his thoughts on Tate and bashing the influencer for being a ‘con artist’. After the clip was played, Sosnick asked Colby Covington for his opinion on Andrew Tate and what Strickland said about the social media personality. To this, Covington replied,

“I think he is a bum. He has been hit in the head too many times. He has got CTE. Anything that guy says you can’t fall along. That guy is going to end up literally probably killing someone someday.”

What did Sean Strickland say about Andrew Tate?

In the interview, Covington went on to mention a legal case that Strickland is currently facing. He used that as an example to state that Strickland’s views can not be taken seriously. ‘Chaos’ also bashed Strickland for running away from welterweight and stated that he was not good enough to make it in the ‘premier’ division of the UFC.

Sean Strickland appeared on a podcast with the Nelk Boys on September 8th, 2023. During the podcast, the hosts asked Strickland about his views on Tate. Needless to say, as is the case often, ‘Tarzan’ did not hold back on sharing his unfiltered thoughts. He started by saying that Tate is a con artist who showed no remorse for his actions.



The former champion mentioned an instance where Tate admitted to posing as a woman online and stealing money from men. ‘Tarzan’ insisted that such an individual should not be a role model to men and instead suggested the likes of Jordan Peterson as someone males should look up to.

Strickland was also quite adamant in his stand that Tate is not a ‘messiah’ for young men as he is portrayed to be.