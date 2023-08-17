Andrew Tate Revealed Why He Avoided a Multi-Million Fight With Jake Paul After Years of Rivalry: “Jake First Called Out Conor McGregor”

Andrew Tate has not fought since 2020. Is this because of his age and deterioration with it or due to a lack of opportunities? Tate talked about the answer behind not coming back for an exhibition fight or a big payday in a recent stream. The 36-year old was joined by Adin Ross and Jake Paul during one of his recent streams. During the stream, the trio talked about various topics. However, one which caught the eyes of the fans was why didn’t he fight Jake Paul until now and whether he will in the future. While answering the question Tate revealed he wanted the smoke when Paul was calling out Conor McGregor.

Jake Paul is getting ready to fight Nate Diaz in an MMA rules match after winning their boxing match. The Younger Paul brother has played a huge part in the growth of the exhibition boxing genre. Due to his off-court antics, he has no trouble selling a PPV and filling out arenas. Thus he was able to fight the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva.

Now as he is gearing up to fight Diaz. He discusses another potential fight which would be one of the biggest exhibition boxing fights against Andrew Tate.

Andrew Tate revealed why he never fought Jake Paul

The controversial Influencer revealed during the stream that he called out Jake Paul 4-5 years ago. When Paul was calling out McGregor, Tate came out and said that he will fight Paul. What’s more, he even gives credit to the YouTuber turned Boxer.

Tate said, “There was a time where I called out Jake Paul… It’s when Jake first called out Conor [McGregor], I think this was like 4-5 years ago. I said, ‘Jake I’ll fight you.’ I remember saying it to him and at the time I wasn’t nearly as known as I’m known and then since then, I’ve made it very clear also to the world that I said that ‘Jake, I believe is the best YouTub Boxer. I believe he can beat them all and I think he’s training very hard and a fight against Jake will be a real fight and I do believe that he’s working hard in the gym and he’s more of a boxer than he is a YouTuber now. I Don’t think we’re going to fight. Especially, due to my legal situation now. I can’t even leave my house.“

Andrew Tate disappointed millions of fans with his comments there. However, he has an interesting idea for Jake Paul who lost to Tommy Fury. Tate has come up with an alternative to an exhibition fight since it seems impossible considering the situation Tate is in.

Paul wants the Tate fight

Andrew Tate asked Paul to fly over to Romania to fulfill the fan’s wishes. However, Paul has some stipulations and concerns about the whole thing. Paul suggests to Tate that even if it is not with himself, Tate should find an opponent. ‘Top G’ even agrees to it claiming that it would make ‘a bunch of money’.

Paul said, “If we could ever figure it out. I would be down to do MMA or boxing either. Like the PFL would make it happen. So if you ever figure out the situation, I think it would be huge.“

However, Tate said that it would be impossible right now considering the situation he is in. Thus, he proposed Paul to fly over to Romania to indulge in a sparring session. After, the session, Tate stated that they could decide whether to air the footage or not. However, Paul disagreed and claimed that it would mean that the fans will be able to watch a potential million-dollar fight for free and he doesn’t like the idea. Do you think Paul will ever fight Tate?