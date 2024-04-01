“They Said”: Paulo Costa Reveals Name of the UFC Fighter Dana White and Co. Are Targeting for His Return

Dana White has already confirmed Paulo Costa about his next opponent, and it is not Sean Strickland. The Brazilian recently returned to action when he faced Robert Whittaker at UFC 298. ‘Borrachinha’ lost in his return fight against the former UFC Champion via unanimous decision. Costa is now looking to bounce back and get a win in his name as he still has title aspirations. While in conversation with fans on X, he confirmed his next opponent.

Paulo Costa posted a photo of a woman on X and stated that he was going back to Brazil in order to start a career as a police officer. A fan responded to the tweet asking if Costa was fighting Sean Strickland next or Roman Dolidze. The Brazilian responded by saying,

“They said canonier”

The athlete Costa mentioned was Jared Cannonier, who has not fought since June 2023, when he secured a win over Marvin Vettori. The former title contender is on a two-fight winning streak and is getting ready to get back into action. Paulo Costa, on the other hand, is also looking to secure a victory after his disappointing UFC 298 outing. Both fighters have title aspirations and have each challenged for the title before.

However, the stacked division Middleweight is, it will be no easy feat to fight their way to another title shot. Now, with Costa spilling the beans, it will be interesting to see when Dana White and the UFC set up the potential fight between Costa and Cannonier.

Meanwhile, as Costa is currently taking his time off fighting, he has been up to some mischiefs lately. The Brazilian was caught stealing Merab Dvalishvili’s food from the UFC Performance Center recently. However, ‘Borrachinha’ got a taste of his own medicine as Merab Dvalishvili got back to Costa and stole his food while at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas.

Merab Dvalishvili evens the score by stealing Paulo Costa’s food at the UFC PI

Paul Costa and Merab Dvalishvili are involved in a food war currently. It all started out when Costa stole the Georgian fighter’s food at the UFC PI. UFC fighters train at the Performance Institute in Las Vegas, and the chefs there make specialized food for them. Now, Dvalishvili stole Costa’s food as an act of revenge. In a hilarious manner, Costa revealed Dvalishvili stealing his food and thus declaring a “war”. He said,

“I think Merab @MerabDvalishvil is declaring a WAR now”

In the clip uploaded on X, Merab Dvalishvili saw Paulo Costa training outside, so he recorded him and took the opportunity to steal his food. He brought it back outside and started eating it in front of the Brazilian. Costa thought it was the Georgian’s food and asked for a bite, claiming his food is the best. Dvalishvili then revealed that he was eating Costa’s food and ‘Borrachinha’ had a good laugh.